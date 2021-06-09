A Pacifica fisherman drowned in the surf on Memorial Day at Sharp Park near the recycling yard on Palmetto Avenue. On Friday, authorities identified the victim.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the man as John Cabahug, a 56-year-old Pacifica resident. Cabahug was fishing from the beach on Monday and was swept off his feet by waves when he went into the shore break to retrieve his pole, said Pacifica Police Department Capt. Bill Glasgo.
Several bystanders saw him fall and called 911. They eventually got the man back to shore and started chest compressions, but Cabahug was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived.
Officers from the Pacifica Police Department and firefighters from the North County Fire Authority responded to the incident.
— August Howell
