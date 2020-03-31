On March 9, a Half Moon Bay woman in her late 40s reported a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. She was concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and feared her symptoms met the criteria for the virus. She called her primary care physician.
After an over-the-phone assessment she was advised to simply take care of herself and monitor her conditions.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, was frustrated and
wanted to be tested for the virus. She didn’t have documentation from her doctor stating she should not return to work. So, she isolated herself at home. About a week and half later, she went to a mobile test site offered through her health care provider, Sutter Health.
The test was given in a parking garage, conducted by people wearing protective gear from head to toe. She had to wait in her car and pass checkpoints before ultimately getting a nose and throat swab test. Once the test was administered, she was told to continue to self-isolate until she got the results. About 48 hours later, her results came back negative.
“I felt like, had they tested me when I was first denied, the results would have been different,” she said.
She continued to feel symptoms such as shortness of breath and her doctor recommended she get a chest X-ray and during that procedure she was tested again for the virus. It also came back negative, but she continues to self-isolate at home until all her symptoms have subsided.
This woman is not alone. Assurances from the White House to the contrary, patients and practitioners in California say testing remains difficult. To date, the state has conducted more than 89,000 tests but only received results from about 25,000 of them. Currently there are just 22 public health labs testing samples for COVID-19. In San Mateo County as of Monday, there were 309 positive cases and six deaths reported. Experts say the number of people actually infected is likely much higher and unknown.
Recently, however, there has been an increase in the use of mobile sites provided by health care and private companies.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation and North East Medical Services established drive-through testing programs where patients can be get a variety of tests from their car. Patients are asked to provide documentation by holding up identification documents while the car’s window is up, and only when the test is ready to be given is the window rolled down. Both the San Carlos and Daly City testing sites, however, are reserved for patients of the select medical provider.
The Palo Alto Medical Foundation, an affiliate of Sutter Health, also offers a clinic where approved patients can receive respiratory care and testing for COVID-19.
To help meet the need, private companies such as Verily, are also offering testing to people who qualify online. Verily, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, established a testing program that collaborates with regional, state and federal medical organizations.
Its Baseline COVID-19 Program offers testing, but only for those who qualify after taking the online survey. The tests are administered at a few locations, including San Mateo and Santa Clara, but the company could expand depending on capacity.
Another company, Abbott Laboratories, is launching a coronavirus test that reportedly can tell within five minutes whether a person is infected. The company plans to have 50,000 tests a day beginning today.
With more testing soon to be underway, county officials are preparing for a “possible projected surge” in COVID-19 patients at area hospitals. This week the National Guard is expected to set up supplies and equipment at the San Mateo Event Center to prepare a treatment site for when it is needed.
