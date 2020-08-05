San Mateo County officials said Wednesday that a state error in COVID-19 reporting data is causing county case numbers, which were beginning to look promising, to be artificially low.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the state has confirmed that all of the test data the county currently has — meaning whether each result is positive or negative — is accurate, but that additional data is missing. According to Deputy Chief of County Health Srija Srinivasan, the undercount affects only data related to cases, and not any hospitalization data.
“We’re a little concerned,” Callagy said. “There is certainly a significant and unresolved problem with the state’s reporting system.”
State officials acknowledged the problem Tuesday morning, but Srinivasan said the state first became aware of it on July 25. Callagy said he does not know when it will be resolved, but that the county is communicating with the state to understand just how severely cases are being underreported. A disclaimer on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard says the inaccuracy creates challenges with contact tracing efforts, the accuracy of testing numbers and positivity rate and the county’s ability to track the spread of the disease locally.
“The data you’re looking at here is data we’re relying on that may actually be unreliable,” Callagy said.
In the meantime, Callagy warned to not rely on the data displayed on the county’s dashboard, which currently displays 5,758 cases and a positivity rate of 5.3 percent. The disclaimer says the overall county data dashboard, the lab testing data dashboard, the cases by city map and the long term care facility data dashboard are all affected by the undercount. Half Moon Bay shows 92 positive cases, with nearby unincorporated towns reporting dozens more.
“Don't rely on these numbers here, because they’re not completely accurate,” Callagy said. “We have to wait for the state to come back and say they have the glitch fixed and they are reporting fully.”
It's time to for San Mateo County to close our beaches, bars, and for businesses to switch back to curbside pick-up.
Every weekend, HWY 1 is packed with people traveling down the coast.
This leaves our most vulnerable citizens at risk. All of this is preventable.
How does this leave the most vulnerable at risk?
Of course they were underreported. The County and State need to reshape the narrative that Covid was declining. Cannot have schools and businesses re-opening.
The numbers always seem to go in the "wrong" direction right?
You beat me to it.
Wait two more weeks... and then another two weeks...
I was tested first day A County did testing. Have never gotten a report back.
