Some say “too many cooks spoil the broth,” but not Kobi Vardi, chef and founder of Kobi’s Cooking Classes on the Coastside. For Vardi, the more the merrier.
The chef’s goal is to teach guests about Israeli culture through food, and the conversations in his classes are just a bonus.
“There were some people that didn't know each other when they came to our home, and they became friends,” Vardi said.
After moving to the United States from Israel in 2000, for Vardi and his wife, Zehava, the goal was finding community. They say that was made easier by the tightly knit nature of the Coastside.
Vardi said he was inspired to start cooking classes in Moss Beach after moving to the area. The natural beauty of the neighborhood and the panoramic ocean views from his kitchen provided the perfect inspiration.
“People that came once, they came again and again because they like the food,” Vardi said. “They want to have a social evening, enjoy the food, speak and have new friends, especially on our street here.”
People from all over the Peninsula — from as far away as Los Gatos — arrived at Vardi’s home last week to learn the basics of Israeli cuisine through a handful of dishes like baba ganoush, Israeli salad and chicken shawarma. As soon as the front door opened, the smell of spices, frying onions and garlic, and fresh-squeezed lemon wafted between guests. It was a literal warm welcome from the drizzling neighborhood that evening.
Vardi’s cooking classes begin with sheets of paper passed around to each attendee listing the items on the menu for that night. Each dish, according to Vardi, uses a combination of fresh ingredients and simple instructions to make delicious food. And, of course, lots of lemon and salt.
There were no instructions or ingredient lists
on these sheets, so participants were encouraged to take notes and photos
along the way. Vardi shared his recipe hacks and secrets with the class, as well as
recommendations for where to find more authentic Israeli ingredients in the Bay Area.
A cooking experience, rather than class, may be a more accurate term for an evening of food with the Vardis. Attendees are not expected to learn culinary techniques or how to
perfect complex dishes, but to observe how a professional navigates through a kitchen.
Participants tried their hand at making cheese bourekas, an Israeli version of Greek spanakopita. With Vardi’s help, guests filled paper-thin sheets of phyllo dough with a mixture of cheese and spinach before topping with sesame seeds. These savory pastries were the last dishes to come out of the oven, but the lack of crumbs remaining on the plate when they were through indicated they were worth the wait.
As dishes came out of the oven, attendees sat around a long table and tried each new food one by one. Conversation flowed, and so did the wine. The group of about a dozen, many of whom had never met, bonded over a home-cooked meal and left that evening with more than just recipe ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.