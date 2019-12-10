  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

A contractor cut fiber optic lines into 400 County Center in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting telephone services to many if not all of the San Mateo County government's seven-digit phone lines serving the building.

San Mateo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said phones cut out at about 3 p.m. By 3:45 p.m., she said crews were working "feverishly" to repair the damage.

Board of Supervisors offices, Sheriff officials, and court officers were among those affected.

While many of the office lines are down, 9-1-1 service remained functional.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments