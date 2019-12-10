A contractor cut fiber optic lines into 400 County Center in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting telephone services to many if not all of the San Mateo County government's seven-digit phone lines serving the building.
San Mateo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said phones cut out at about 3 p.m. By 3:45 p.m., she said crews were working "feverishly" to repair the damage.
Board of Supervisors offices, Sheriff officials, and court officers were among those affected.
While many of the office lines are down, 9-1-1 service remained functional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.