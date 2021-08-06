For the next three days, pockets of Main Street in Half Moon Bay will have an unusual yet entertaining sight. In collaboration with the Sunset Piano project, organizers of the ongoing "Make It Main Street" effort designed to give local artists and businesses a boost the first Thursday of every month until November, kicked off “Main Street Piano.” It's a series of musical shows running through Sunday in downtown Half Moon Bay.
The event consists of nearly a dozen artists playing at three grand pianos stationed around Main Street and a piano garden sculpture at Mac Dutra Plaza. Coastsiders may recognize Mauro Ffortissimo, a local pianist who gained publicity for lugging and playing a second-hand grand piano above Half Moon Bay State Beach in 2013. The movement became known as Sunset Piano, and Ffortissimo and others eventually secretly transported 12 pianos across beaches, bluffs and forests, much to the chagrin of local authorities.
The concept became popular enough that Ffortissimo was contracted by San Francisco to do the same thing in the city. He now runs Flower Piano, a 12-day concert in the San Francisco Botanical Gardens.
That fusion of music and nature culminated in “Twelve Pianos,” a 2017 documentary by Ffortissimo’s partner, Dean Mermell. The film was shown at the Odd Fellows Hall on Thursday evening, featuring a live discussion with Ffortissimo. After the screening, Ffortissimo went across the street and treated fans to a “Piano Liberation” event.
“That’s my main thing with playing music and doing what I do, it’s building community,” Ffortissimo said. “This is a really good fit.”
Ffortissimo’s mastery of the piano runs deep. After mastering the traditional scales, he began to test the inner limits of his instruments. His craftsmanship and desire led him inside the device itself, deconstructing it to create an “open piano” where he plays strings capable of going beyond the traditional 12-note scale.
More than a dozen people mingled and watched as Ffortissimo went to work on the 1923 grand wooden piano, plucked at the strings and revealing the soundboard, cast iron steel frame and a sea of knobs and levers.
The lumber from the piano was loaded onto a truck for luthier Fred Crowder, who will use reclaimed wood to build guitars. Another documentary film on the deconstruction and reconstruction of the instruments will be made for next year’s "Make it Main Street" series.
Ffortissimo’s art appears to blend an intangible medium — music — with the reality of physical materials. When he’s not playing pianos, he makes sculptures out of them. He said he has hundreds of pianos and rather than letting them go to waste, he seeks to create something new with the material.
At the end of the day, Ffortissimo hopes listeners find inspiration in the music, either to pick up their own instrument or to reimagine something differently.
“With sounds, it’s a very creative force,” he said. “It’s from every country, it’s an international language. That’s the beauty, especially nowadays with the way things are going. Just don’t make more stuff.”
