Better connectivity

From left, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo appear at a press conference on Monday in Half Moon Bay announcing new funding and next steps for improving the Coastside's access to the internet Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School District headquarters on Monday to join U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in announcing the allocation of $1.86 billion from the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, $65 billion will be invested nationwide in an effort to connect every home and business in the United States to high-speed broadband. Two thirds of those funds will go to states as part of the “Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment” program.

