A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School District headquarters on Monday to join U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in announcing the allocation of $1.86 billion from the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.
As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, $65 billion will be invested nationwide in an effort to connect every home and business in the United States to high-speed broadband. Two thirds of those funds will go to states as part of the “Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment” program.
Eshoo described the investment in the internet as “once-in-a-generation funding” comparable to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 and the interstate highway program launched by President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s.
“There are tremendous shortcomings across our country with broadband,” the congresswoman said. “Most members of Congress would never guess that we have shortcomings here in Silicon Valley.”
Eshoo and others, including Sheriff Christina Corpus, said that the communications challenges faced during the wildfires, pandemic and storms over the past few years highlighted the problem.
“We’ve talked about the digital divide for 25 years,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, who followed Eshoo at the podium. “We now have the resources to do something serious about it.”
Although Americans are increasingly dependent on high-speed internet for access to education, healthcare and public safety, millions of people in the country still lack resources to connect. Davidson said that the latest survey by the Commerce Department found that 3,000 homes and businesses in San Mateo County do not have high-speed broadband access. The digital divide commonly leaves low-income households and racial minorities disproportionately without access.
Turning to Rachel Peterson, executive director of the California Public Utilities Commission, Davidson said the hard work getting the funding to communities is just beginning. Each state is required to submit a spending plan and engage with local jurisdictions in order to receive the funds, he said.
Some representatives from the Coastside attending the press conference raised concerns about the federal plan. Patrick Horn from the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council pointed out that home internet connections do not help when the power goes out for extended periods.
Gregg Dieguez representing the Midcoast Community Council, questioned whether corporate internet providers will meet the needs of consumers after taxpayers fund the infrastructure.
The federal funds will not be used to add cell towers to alleviate lack of capacity on the coast. “This funding is specifically focused on making sure everyone’s home is connected,” Davidson said.
Some worry that ignoring cell service could render the once-in-a generation effort a generation too late. According to the Pew Research Center, “reliance on smartphones for online access is especially common among younger adults.” More than a quarter of respondents ages 18-29 in a Pew study said they do not use broadband at home but own smartphones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.