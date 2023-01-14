There is conflicting information from official sources about efforts to partially reopen Highway 92 as early as Monday. Sources say Caltrans conveyed that hope to local officials late Friday afternoon; Caltrans says that was "in error."
On Thursday a deep hole opened in the westbound lane of Highway 92, just west of upper Highway 35. The deep hole covered most of the lane width. Caltrans responded by first closing the road entirely, then allowed one-way traffic with controls along the eastbound lane. However, transportation officials say they were concerned about the integrity of the eastbound lane as well and ultimately entirely closed the road between Half Moon Bay and Interstate 280. There had been little update on the status of the roadway until late in the day on Friday.
At 5:07 p.m. on Friday, the city of Half Moon Bay posted on its website that Caltrans hoped to stabilize the eastbound lane by sometime Monday, Jan. 16. It wrote that the plan was to use the eastbound lane for eastbound traffic only while repairs were ongoing westbound, and that westbound traffic would have to seek an alternate route. The post went on to say the change was contingent on Caltrans ability to get the stabilization work done this weekend.
The Review sought confirmation from Caltrans and spokesman Pedro Quintana said the city's post was incorrect.
"This is an error coming from the city of Half Moon Bay," Quintana wrote in an email to the Review on Saturday. "The highway will remain closed until Caltrans deems the highway is safe for motorists to travel."
However, multiple sources say Caltrans officials made the assertion — that they hoped to partially reopen the roadway on Monday — to state and local officials on Friday.
The city's post remained online through much of the day today, but it was removed at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Review asked for any update on progress of the work on Highway 92, but Quintana provided no further information in his email to the Review.
CalTrans should be releasing daily status updates or at minimum updates every few days at regular intervals. Even if the update is “still evaluating” this community needs information in order to figure out the best ways to cope.
From Caltrans perspective: “Well we’ve got these pandering local politicians pushing us to re-open the road in the eastbound direction. But we know that the substructure of both lanes in this section is seriously compromised. What if we re-open the east bound lane and then another hole opens up, resulting in a motorist accident, injury or death? Lawsuits for negligence will start in 3-2-1.”
Caltrans already stated that safety is their first priority. If that’s true then the eastbound lane is not re-opening on Monday folks. They need time to figure out a plan to fix it properly. I could be wrong of course but maybe we should look to the 2005 Devils slide repair (which took months) as the template.
CalTrans communication at its best.
Thanks for staying on top of this and keep us informed.
