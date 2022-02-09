A contracting service based in Livermore last week agreed to pay nearly $29,000 as a penalty for illegally dumping waste in unincorporated San Mateo County, prosecutors said on Feb. 2.
The complaint alleged that crews used a trailer to dump waste, which contained liquid slurry, at a trail near Whiskey Hill Road and Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park. The nighttime dumping occurred in January 2021. Prosecutors said the dumping occurred upslope from Bear Creek, a habitat for federally protected steelhead trout.
Someone from the nearby Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve reported the incident. Authorities found samples of diesel and motor oil compounds. The district attorney’s office identified On-Site Commercial Services Inc. as responsible for the dumping and filed a complaint on Jan. 27. The company agreed to pay $28,927 in civil penalties after a judgment was filed in court on Feb. 2.
