After more than a year of planning and outreach, a group of community organizations presented the findings from a mental health survey to a large crowd gathered at La Piazza in downtown Half Moon Bay on Thursday.
The community-led survey exploring the state of wellbeing among Latino communities in San Mateo County made it clear that there is a mental health crisis among marginalized and underserved populations. The survey team offered concrete recommendations on how to address the issues that are contributing to the crisis.
The stated goal of the community assessment was to “learn more about the factors that may influence substance use, sadness, depression and wellbeing” and to “make recommendations to the county on how to better prevent future substance use and improve mental health” in the Latino community.
Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, executive director of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, said the county tapped her organization as the lead to form a first-of-its-kind steering committee with representatives from other agencies that have experience working with underserved populations. Having organizations familiar with and trusted by Latino communities gather the sensitive information about mental health helped build a more robust response. Hernandez-Arriaga said the outreach also encompassed Filipino and Black communities.
The steering committee worked last summer to develop and test different surveys for youth and adults. During the winter months the team disseminated the surveys and convened focus groups. Their work straddled the challenging months when shootings on two farms in Half Moon Bay and torrential rains led to unprecedented challenges to wellbeing for Coastside farmworkers.
In total, 481 people completed surveys and 117 participated in interviews and focus groups. More than three-quarters of the respondents submitted answers in Spanish and on paper rather than online.
The findings released last week made five recommendations based on the survey results.
First, families in the county need more support for basic needs such as housing, food and employment. More than two in five of the respondents reported that they have faced financial hardship over the past year, with one in five losing a job. Six percent said they do not have a steady place to live.
Respondents repeatedly told surveyors that because minimum wage barely covers the necessities of paying rent and putting food on the table, seeking mental health services is beyond their reach.
A second recommendation emphasized the need for outreach in Spanish, in safe and welcoming locations and in culturally appropriate ways.
Evilia Chairez, manager of community engagement for the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, one of the groups represented in the steering committee, said that because many people in the Latino community are immigrants and speak Spanish, they need assistance from people who they recognize and trust. Culturally appropriate outreach, Chairez explained, means having someone familiar say, “We are here for you.”
The third recommendation pointed to the need for increased attention to substance abuse in the Latino community. More than a third of young respondents to the survey reported using drugs or alcohol.
One respondent said, “drugs are easier to access than mental health assistance.”
The fourth and fifth recommendations suggest ways to break the cycle of substance abuse by building capacity for mental health providers to serve larger numbers of Latino youth and their families and by supporting youth-driven and family-centered programs and activities.
Hugo Torres, a trustee of the San Mateo County Board of Education, said that schools don’t currently provide students with the space they need to express their ideas. He wants to see the county develop policies and training programs to help implement the changes needed to address this gap.
“This is the first step,” Chairez said about the survey report. The next step, according to organizers of the study, will be to present their findings to the county.
Supervisor Ray Mueller, who spoke at the gathering, said information in the survey will be important for the county to evaluate at a study session in the fall along with findings from the series of listening sessions currently underway.
(1) comment
“ Hugo Torres, a trustee of the San Mateo County Board of Education, said that schools don’t currently provide students with the space they need to express their ideas. He wants to see the county develop policies and training programs to help implement the changes needed to address this gap.”
What??
