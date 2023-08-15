Listening to community

Rae Abileah, a consultant on the survey shares the microphone with ALAS staffer Sandra Sencion in La Piazza on Thursday. Peter Tokofsky / Review

After more than a year of planning and outreach, a group of community organizations presented the findings from a mental health survey to a large crowd gathered at La Piazza in downtown Half Moon Bay on Thursday.

The community-led survey exploring the state of wellbeing among Latino communities in San Mateo County made it clear that there is a mental health crisis among marginalized and underserved populations. The survey team offered concrete recommendations on how to address the issues that are contributing to the crisis.

" Hugo Torres, a trustee of the San Mateo County Board of Education, said that schools don't currently provide students with the space they need to express their ideas. He wants to see the county develop policies and training programs to help implement the changes needed to address this gap."

