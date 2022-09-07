On each of the next two Saturdays historic Johnston House in Half Moon Bay will host golden jubilees.

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District invites the community to join in a celebration from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, marking 50 years since voters established the conservation agency through ballot initiative. A week later, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, the Johnston House Foundation will also notch five decades of efforts by inviting the public to join in festivities.

