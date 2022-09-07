On each of the next two Saturdays historic Johnston House in Half Moon Bay will host golden jubilees.
The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District invites the community to join in a celebration from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, marking 50 years since voters established the conservation agency through ballot initiative. A week later, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, the Johnston House Foundation will also notch five decades of efforts by inviting the public to join in festivities.
“Community support has been critical to everything we’ve accomplished since 1972,” said Leigh Ann Gessner, spokeswoman for Midpen, “so we wanted to celebrate this anniversary together with the community.”
The free community festival will include presentations, performances, food and activities for all ages. Guests can learn about bats in Northern California and falconry conservation with Antonio Balestreri. Midpen and other conservation organizations will have booths to share information about their efforts on the San Mateo Coast.
Other exhibitors at the event include farms, local government agencies and community groups.
Food trucks, face painting, live music and tours of Johnston House will complement the plethora of information. A folklorico dance troupe and dancing horses will also perform.
Organizers suggest bringing camping chairs or blankets and settling in for a full afternoon of fun. A shuttle service will run from stops at the Half Moon Bay Library and Our Lady of the Pillar Church to the event.
Midpen’s origins date to the early 1970s and the growth of the tech industry on the Peninsula. A year before journalist Don Hoefler popularized the term “Silicon Valley” in 1971 to describe the ascendance of new enterprises in Santa Clara County, an editorial in the Palo Alto Times asked, “Will the hills above the Midpeninsula be open or occupied?”
Jay Thorwaldson who wrote the editorial suggested that Peninsula residents look to the model of the East Bay Regional Park District and “set up an agency capable of being a recipient for land.”
Palo Alto resident Nonette Hanko heeded the call and formed a grassroots campaign for a ballot measure establishing a special district to acquire and preserve land in 1972.
Two years later the new agency began acquiring land through purchase and gifts. The district expanded beyond Santa Clara County when voters supported a proposition in 1976 to include southern San Mateo County in the open space project as well.
In 2004 the growing agency received approval to implement a Coastside protection program extending the district’s boundaries along the shore from Montara to the border of Santa Cruz County.
Over the decades Midpen has created 26 open space preserves covering more than 65,000 acres and built 250 miles of trails. The district employs almost 200 people and has an annual budget of roughly $84 million derived primarily from a property tax surcharge of $15 on each $1 million of assessed value.
According to Gessner, Midpen’s focus has shifted in recent years from primarily acquiring land to restoration, preservation of sustainable agricultural land on the coast, and developing a greenbelt linking areas already acquired. There is also a wildland resiliency program that manages vegetation in order to reduce the severity and risk of fires.
At the same time Midpen came into existence, a group of Half Moon Bay residents formed the Johnston House Foundation to preserve and restore the structure originally built in the 1850s. The restored house looming on a hill at the south end of the city speaks to the long history of European settlement and ranching on the Coast.
The foundation’s anniversary celebration will feature tours of the house by docents in period costumes, local artists selling their work, refreshments and a raffle.
This version corrects the time of the MROSD event on Sept. 10. It runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
