Saying goodbye

Dozens of friends and family members take part in a procession through downtown Half Moon Bay toward the cemetery on Thursday during ceremonies remembering the life of Willian Yovani Cocoletzi. Clay Lambert / Review

Willian Yovani (Coco) Cocoletzi, a 20-year-old Coastsider, died on Aug. 5 from leukemia. The young man was well known on the coast as an avid soccer player and dedicated employee at several different restaurants. He aspired to be a chef.

The community paid tribute to Cocoletzi with a procession through downtown that was a solemn trip to the cemetery following his funeral service held on Thursday at Our Lady of the Pillar Church.

Willian Yovani Cocoletzi

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

hmbizz
hmbizz

So sorry to hear this. He was such a nice young man who always made us feel welcome at Taste Cafe. RIP Willian.

Why

Thank you for this story. So sad. A nice young man and a loss to the community.

