Willian Yovani (Coco) Cocoletzi, a 20-year-old Coastsider, died on Aug. 5 from leukemia. The young man was well known on the coast as an avid soccer player and dedicated employee at several different restaurants. He aspired to be a chef.
The community paid tribute to Cocoletzi with a procession through downtown that was a solemn trip to the cemetery following his funeral service held on Thursday at Our Lady of the Pillar Church.
After Cocoletzi’s mass, officiated by the Rev. Jose Corral, visitation hours and rosary he was carried onto the back of his truck by his friends from soccer. One of Cocoletzi’s best friend’s, Gio Hamilton, drove him to the cemetery while his family and friends followed behind on foot. Cocoletzi’s girlfriend, Victoria Preciado Haro, said that the blue truck was one he fixed up in the last few years. To be carried home in it was one of his final wishes and one she said he often talked about.
Cocoletzi was also accompanied by a band, La Exclusiva, playing his favorite songs. Another close friend, Juan Rameriz, drove Cocoletzi’s second truck, a white Ford, filled with flowers and his photograph.
Cocoletzi was born in Tlaxcala, Mexico, on Aug. 27, 2001. He moved to Half Moon Bay from Mexico when he was 7 years old. Throughout his life on the coast he was involved with the church as an altar boy, and played soccer with the Half Moon Bay Soccer League and at Half Moon Bay High School.
“Soccer and becoming a chef were Willian’s biggest passions in life,” wrote Haro in an Instagram message to the Review.
He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 2019 and got straight to work. He started off working at Taste Cafe as a waiter and later as a busser at It’s Italia restaurant. A few months after graduating high school he bought his first truck, a broken down 1994 Ford F-150, which he spent months fixing up to be just how he wanted it. He put in a new engine, painted it and bought new rims and tires.
“He loved that truck so much because he worked so hard to buy it and fix it up,” said Haro.
When COVID-19 first hit in 2020 he stopped working for a few months, but soon took up a job at Half Moon Bay Bakery because he had a passion for baking. In the summer of 2021, Cocoletzi returned to It’s Italia to work as a server and chef, and to train to become their new manager. He also delivered food for It’s Italia to the elderly six days a week for some time.
Cocoletzi was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2021. After the diagnosis he underwent chemotherapy and other treatments at the Stanford Children’s Hospital. He still worked at It’s Italia and Haro said he continued to live life to the fullest.
He enjoyed walks with his girlfriend and dog, working on his trucks and playing video games with his friends. He loved watching movies with his whole family when they were all home together. Haro said he was a fighter till the end.
On Aug. 2, he went to the emergency room with stomach pain which doctors said was a severe case of pancreatitis which was causing complications with his vital organs.
Cocoletzi’s family and girlfriend have set up a GoFundMe page for donations for his medical bills and funeral expenses. To contribute enter “Our last goodbye to Willian,” into the site's search engine.
Cocoletzi is survived by Haro, his parents Paula and Regulo Cocoletzi, siblings Sarahi and Goretti Cocoletzi, brother-in-law Omar Reyes, nieces and nephews Dulce, Angel and Emmanuel Reyes. Haro said he was a sweetheart to her and their pet dog, Princess, and a caring and kind family member.
So sorry to hear this. He was such a nice young man who always made us feel welcome at Taste Cafe. RIP Willian.
Thank you for this story. So sad. A nice young man and a loss to the community.
