The College of San Mateo has taken several steps to improve access for students on the coast and plans to continue outreach in order to respond to and support the needs of the community.
On the state level, Sen. Josh Becker, who represents San Mateo County, introduced legislation allowing all three San Mateo community colleges to provide tuition-free courses to students who qualify.
In order to alleviate the difficulty of commuting between the coast and the San Mateo campus, the college began offering dual enrollment courses this semester at Half Moon Bay High School. Enrollment has been robust, with 88 students taking pre-calculus and receiving credits that count toward both high school graduation and a college degree. Another 31 signed up for a statistics course in the dual enrollment program.
Students enrolled in CSM courses offered only at the college have indicated that transportation between the coast and the San Mateo campus can pose challenges. In response, the college is launching a pilot program in partnership with the ridesharing app Lyft that will provide free round-trip rides for students. A new website launched by the college allows students to register for the transportation service. Once approved, students can request pick-up and drop-off at one of 11 designated locations on the coast, ranging from Moonridge apartments to the Half Moon Bay Library, the Montara post office and spots in between. Students are provided one ride in each direction per day.
The need to provide transportation became apparent to Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza, the new president of CSM, during an initial listening tour with students on the coast. Recognizing the value of hearing from members of the communities served by the college, Taylor-Mendoza has announced plans for a series of town hall sessions. The first Coastside town hall meeting will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on March 2. Taylor-Mendoza and the executive team will make a brief presentation and then invite the webinar audience to offer input and ideas to help shape the future of the college.
“Increasing access to higher education is life-changing,” Becker said in a prepared statement as part of a press release announcing introduction of Senate Bill 893. “It is one of the most important things we can do for our residents to ensure economic mobility for our entire community.”
If passed, SB 893 would provide a special exemption authorizing the San Mateo Community College District to charge students less than the $46 per unit required by the state. The bill requires the district to cover the cost of the fee waiver from existing college funds or using unrestricted county funds. The bill also expands the definition of educational costs to include food, transportation, housing, books, school supplies, student counseling and technology needs. The district currently provides support in all of these areas to approximately 2,000 students through the Promise Scholars program.
According to Becker’s office, another 4,000 students could be eligible. The proposed law would require the district to establish eligibility requirements and restrict the program to students who live in the college district.
