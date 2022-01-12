Jose Nunez, the vice chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District for 21 years, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last week after he was charged with 15 felony counts related to corruption and improper use of public funds over 11 years.
On Jan. 5, Nunez, 69, pleaded no contest to two felony charges of using district resources for political purposes, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Nunez admitted to using district funds to help elect Tom Mohr to the district board in 2018 and to help support a bond measure to benefit the district's projects in 2020. As part of the plea agreement, the rest of Nunez’s remaining charges were dropped in exchange for his cooperation in the district attorney office's ongoing two-year investigation into the community college district, which operates Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.
Nunez, who is out of custody, initially pled not guilty to all charges during a Dec. 22 arraignment, according to the district attorney’s office. He faces a maximum sentence of three years, eight months in state prison for the two felony convictions. The case was continued to July 15 for sentencing.
