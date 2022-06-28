At 5 years old, David Cosgrave scrawled “I want to be a firefighter when I grow up” in crayon for his kindergarten teacher.
His five-year-old proclamation became a prophecy.
During his senior year at Carlmont High School, Cosgrave would leave school at noon each day to train with firefighters at the San Mateo County firefighting academy. After high school, he earned an associate’s degree in Fire Science and in 1990 accepted a firefighting position in Half Moon Bay.
As a firefighter, paramedic, battalion chief, and Community Emergency Response Team instructor, Cosgrave spent the past three decades making his childhood dreams come true, saving lives and creating a safer, more emergency-prepared coast.
On Thursday, his colleagues at the Coastside Fire Protection District and community members celebrated the 32-year career of Chief Cosgrave.
Many Coastsiders know Cosgrave as a public servant and a neighbor. Two years after beginning as a firefighter in Half Moon Bay, he moved to town. He and his wife Beth raised their daughters Shannon and Megan here.
“There’s a big difference between going to a job where you’re not part of that community to working and living in the same community,” Cosgrave says. “It motivated me to do the best for everyone here because I have a vested interest in this community.”
In his speech at the event, he recounted responding to a local vehicle crash where someone grabbed his hand and said “I know you, you’re Shannon and Megan’s dad!”
“My personal and professional life run into each other. I know the people whose calls I’m responding to,” he said. “It’s just a little bit more personal to you.”.
That has its pros and cons, he added. He had to see neighbors and friends on some of the scariest, most difficult days of their lives.
The impact of the kindness and calmness Cosgrave brought to difficult moments on the job is seen in a letter Montaran Suzie Teasdale Pomeroy wrote to the Review in 2005. Cosgrave and his colleague Steve Cardosal responded to Pomeroy’s call when she found her mother dead. “I shall never forget the compassion of these two amazing ‘angels’ on what I hope to be the worst day of my life,” she wrote.
“I think it takes a special person to be able to do this type of work,” said Cosgrave’s wife, Beth. “You have to be kind, calm and patient, and that’s who he is. He’s always been that way and he brought that to the community.”
Dedicated, knowledgeable, practical, respected and humble. These words epitomize Cosgrave, said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox.
Over the course of his career, Cosgrave passed these traits down to countless young firefighters and trained 18 fire chiefs. His colleagues lionized his mentorship skills in their speeches.
“He was that mentor and that senior person who was able to give you good advice to keep you on the straight and narrow, give you a good path, and give you a good career,” said Ari Delay, fire chief of San Bruno. He was a Cosgrave mentee, and now calls Cosgrave a best friend.
“The most supportive person we have here is right there,” Capt. Joe Santos said, pointing at Cosgrave.
Many in the audience at Cosgrave’s celebration wore bright green vests signifying their membership with the Community Emergency Response Team.
In addition to mentoring the next generation of firefighters and chiefs, Cosgrave championed Coastside CERT, training more than 600 locals since 1999 in disaster preparedness and developing one of the most sophisticated CERT programs in the state. As a CERT program manager and lead instructor, Cosgrave prepares locals to face emergencies like earthquakes, tsunamis and fire, as well as how to help others.
“Cosgrave was a trailblazer in making sure the coast is self-sufficient when disaster hits,” said Chief Jonathan Cox.
“If we have an earthquake and Highway 92 is shut down, you can imagine how that’ll make things difficult,” said CERT member Michelle Dragony. “We’d be isolated for a while.”
Cosgrave launched Half Moon Bay’s participation in the annual California ShakeOut, an earthquake-simulation event each October that tests Californians readiness for an earthquake.
“CERT deals with serious issues but he presents the information in a way that people can really understand and they feel they can make a difference. He’s inspirational,” said Coastside CERT Program Manager Cynthia Sherrill.
“And he’s funny,” added Dragony.
If there’s one thing Cosgrave can do — besides saving lives — it’s make people laugh. A passerby may have mistaken the retirement ceremony for a comedy show; during Cosgrave’s speech, the crowd never stopped laughing.
“He keeps it light no matter how heavy it is,” said his daughter Shannon.
The Coastside Fire Protection District remains in the recruitment process for finding a new District Chief to fill the very big shoes Cosgrave leaves behind.
“It’ll probably take two, three, four, five people to do what Dave did as a single man,” said Coastside Fire Protection Board Director Steve Stockman.
Cosgrave may no longer wear a firefighter’s badge but he will hardly be relaxing into retirement. He will continue on as lead instructor for CERT and begin a new position with San Mateo County’s Department of Emergency Management. He hopes to travel with his family, too.
Chief Delay summed up what everyone at the celebration agreed on: “The Coastside is better off for him being here.”
