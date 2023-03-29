Dulce Penaloza

Dulce Penaloza, a family services specialist with Cabrillo Unified School District, chats with students as she fills the new Community Hub with school supplies and decorations to make it inviting and comfortable for students. This is one of several rooms now open at the Hub next to Manuel F. Cunha Intermediate School.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

“They’re just rooms,” Rolando Madrid, senior program director at the Boys and Girls Club, told the crowd of elected officials and community leaders gathered on the campus of Cunha Intermediate School. The enthusiastic group of education supporters came together last week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening four new classrooms at the Community Hub where various organizations will provide educational, health and support services for local students. “It’s the community that makes them beautiful,” Madrid continued.

 Featuring an ocean-hued logo by local designer Erik Watts, the renovated rooms between the Cunha parking lot and athletic field will provide space for adult education classes, Boys and Girls Club programs, citizenship classes and more. Two additional classrooms still being refurbished will soon complete the row of six.

