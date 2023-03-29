“They’re just rooms,” Rolando Madrid, senior program director at the Boys and Girls Club, told the crowd of elected officials and community leaders gathered on the campus of Cunha Intermediate School. The enthusiastic group of education supporters came together last week for a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening four new classrooms at the Community Hub where various organizations will provide educational, health and support services for local students. “It’s the community that makes them beautiful,” Madrid continued.
Featuring an ocean-hued logo by local designer Erik Watts, the renovated rooms between the Cunha parking lot and athletic field will provide space for adult education classes, Boys and Girls Club programs, citizenship classes and more. Two additional classrooms still being refurbished will soon complete the row of six.
The opening highlighted the successful collaboration among various government and nonprofit agencies including the Cabrillo Unified School District, the Boys and Girls Club, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS) and the Cabrillo Education Foundation. Additional grants and funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the city of Half Moon Bay along with local philanthropists Nanci Nishimura and Joe Cotchett helped realize the project. Oceanside Painting joined the cause and gave the buildings a fresh coat of color. The combined efforts confirm the saying that “it takes a village.”
Cabrillo Unified purchased the buildings that now house the Community Hub in 2019. The modular structures previously served as temporary classrooms during remodeling and construction of the main Cunha buildings. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge says paying $200,000 for the buildings made more sense than removing the structures and footing a substantial bill to clean up and repair the area where they stood. After acquiring the rooms, the district agreed to provide some of the space for after-school programs offered by the Boys and Girls Club.
Soon after the schools shut down in spring 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several of the hub partners recognized that the digital divide separating households equipped to succeed at virtual schooling from those that lacked digital infrastructure would create an increased need for supplemental services when students returned.
Corrine Bucher, executive director of the Cabrillo Education Foundation, spearheaded meetings with the various partners. Their conversations eventually led to the idea to convert the portable classrooms on the Cunha campus into a service hub. The city provided a seed grant to help get the idea off the ground. Additional donors and in-kind contributions helped renovate and furnish the rooms.
Jill Jacobson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, said that the additional space will alleviate overcrowding of existing programs. She also believes that “if you build it, they will come” and expects the hub to attract additional partners and new programs.
Offering a glimpse of the programs to come, Kique Bazán, an ALAS board member, told the crowd that Room 4 would soon fill with enthusiastic ballet folklórico dancers and other arts programs. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza, president of the College of San Mateo, also attended the opening and talked about the growing partnership between the college and schools. Superintendent McPhetridge mentioned the possibility of bringing dental clinics to the site as well. With one of the classrooms still serving as a storage
facility, the possibilities for additional services remain open.
