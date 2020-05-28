The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee made it official late Thursday afternoon: There will be no Pumpkin Festival in 2020. Organizers also announced the cancelation of the annual Ol' Fashioned Fourth of July parade.
The two events are the biggest on the calendar in downtown Half Moon Bay and will have a financial impact on local businesses and nonprofits that count on the festival for fundraising.
COVID-19 and the resulting sheltering orders have made many events in the Bay Area and across the world impossible this year. The Beautification Committee had held off canceling the events even after it became obvious that holding them would be difficult.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking, far beyond words, for our festival committee," said Cameron Palmer, chairman of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee in a prepared release. "We know fully well the Pumpkin Festival’s critical importance as a fundraiser for more than 30 participating nonprofit groups from the community. That is the essence of the festival.
"The festival is also a premier showcase event for independent artists, musicians and corporate partners and a major economic boost for the entire coastside so it’s a big blow to those fronts as well," he said in the statement.
Still on for the moment: The World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, currently scheduled for Oct. 12. Organizers hope to pull that off with restrictions to allow for social distancing.
"The cancellation of these much-loved community events is sad and unfortunate for the city, our residents and businesses, and the many visitors who eagerly look forward to these festivities each year,” said Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Still hope for the Halloween and Christmas tree shopping season.
[sad] Well, the Pumpkin Festival has always been a huge economic boost for the Coastside community (although I’m sure the locals will somewhat appreciate that traffic won’t be a hindrance 😉). Hopefully, the strong mindset of the community will come up with something to keep all the local businesses thriving! Everyone stay strong and smart; come together to figure out ways to make up for the loss!
Everyone needs to help and stay safe. Its only for a period until things get better.
Stay home, Stay safe!
Until humans figure out a way to sanitize the planet for your comfort? No. We do not need tired slogans. The nebulous concept of "safety" is what pushed the fear when we started this nonsense. If YOU feel at risk, please, stay inside. Let the rest of us continue the necessary task of "living".
Aside: We see again the problem of anonymous accounts. This example is like someone in the back of a darkened theater shouting "fire".
Amazing. Just keep it all shut down. The small town will be gone soon.
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY. GET A CLUE ITS FOR EVERYONES SAFETY!
Can we use that phrase for the headstone? The virus will be here long after everyone currently alive has passed.
So so sad!!!!
No Dream Machines and now No Pumpkin Festival.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.