The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week approved changes to the city’s upgraded plans to develop Poplar Street, improvements officials say will help with traffic safety and stormwater retention.
The Poplar Street Traffic Calming and Safety Project had been criticized two months prior by commissioners and residents for not being clear enough and not meeting roadway safety standards. Last week, city planners acknowledged that the plan’s previous design was unclear and didn’t serve community needs.
Based on public feedback from the Dec. 14 Planning Commission meeting, the city unveiled new plans that involve updating proposed crosswalks to high visibility crosswalks at traffic circles, a new bulb-out near the Fourth Avenue intersection, and more bioretention areas meant to improve stormwater retention and drainage.
The design includes continuous 5-foot-wide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks on the east of Highway 1 on both sides of the street and a decomposed granite path from Main Street to Railroad Avenue on the south side of the street. Caltrans is currently designing its own pedestrian safety project at Poplar Street and Highway 1, and the city said it will collaborate with the state to add a crosswalk at the intersection on the north side of the street.
Construction is estimated to take approximately four to six months and could involve temporary road closures. In an effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle access, the commission said the design should allow for pathways to accommodate existing trees and maintain the minimum widths, 5 feet for sidewalks and 6 feet for decomposed granite. City staff said because of the unique features of Poplar Street, like the two towering cypress trees, the project is being designed on a street-by-street basis.
The plans call for six London plane trees on the street east of Highway 1 to be removed. The two cypress trees, seen by residents as an iconic part of the street, will not be cut. The decomposed granite path next to the cypress trees will likely need to deviate, causing the width of the path to vary, city staff said.
Commissioners and residents agreed that the design was favorable compared to what had been presented last year. Commissioners added several conditions before approving the project, including requiring that the city monitor traffic for two years after the project is complete and consider future options for public art within the traffic circles. They also requested the city use decomposed granite instead of concrete sidewalks on the south side of Poplar Street east of Highway 1.
Another key change the commission made was to alter the language in a proposed agreement with homeowners affected by the granite pathway. Initially, staff said its default design would include all crossings and pathways that cross driveways. The plan was to allow the 22 property owners who have the pathway going across their driveway to “opt out” of the concrete development, Public Works Director John Doughty said.
Instead, commissioners said the city should flip that wording, ensuring that residents could “opt in” and that the city’s default design does not account for all crossings. Doughty said the idea behind the so-called concrete aprons is that they would not degrade under heavy vehicles like trucks or moving vans.
“If you don’t have the concrete, we want you to at least ensure that you’ll go out and just smooth it out a bit, so we don’t have the ruts or ponding of water and we have a reasonable path of ADA travel,” Doughty said.
