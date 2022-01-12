The San Mateo County Harbor District is considering how to regulate sales between visiting fish buyers and commercial sellers within Pillar Point Harbor, and will soon be discussing ordinances that will impact how much non-berthed vessels will pay in fees.
At the harbor board meeting last month, the commissioners discussed a series of options involving permits for commercial offloads from non-lease commercial fish buyers, or operations that don’t have a berthing
agreement with the district.
After discussing the option of requiring visiting fishing vessels to obtain a Commercial Activity Permit before offloading product to a tenant fish buyer, the board directed staff to come back with an amended ordinance so that it would not officially require those visiting boats to pay $250 for the permit. The district’s current policy requires permits for offloads from visiting vessels, but harbor General Manager Jim Pruett said the district does not actively enforce that code. This new ordinance will also determine if wholesale offloads to non-tenant buyers will be prohibited from the floating docks.
At the board’s meeting on Dec. 17, some people objected to the notion of enforcing the permit, suggesting that other coastal ports do not require a commercial permit on top of the offloading fee.
Another unenforced policy the district wants to examine involves requiring visiting commercial fish buyers to have a permit before buying a product directly from boats in the harbor.
Similar to the CAP requirement for offloading visiting fishing vessels, the district has not been enforcing this permitting policy, and the hope among the commissioners is that a new policy would provide direction on how to cut down on unpermitted sales. Currently, the district does not have any Commercial Activity Permits issued to third-party buyers.
“It’s happening now and it’s been happening for a while, based on comments I’ve received,” Pruett said.
The board could deny the permits outright to non-lease commercial fish buyers, which would likely benefit the three tenant fish buyers at the end of Johnson Pier. They are Morning Star Fisheries, McHenry Fisheries, and Three Captains Seafood Products.
“It may have a positive effect for our lessees at the end of the pier by forcing everybody who wants to buy seafood commercially to buy from the three lessees at the end of the pier,” Pruett said. “If we allow for (off-boat sales), then we can allow other commercial fish buyers to come but require them to have a commercial activity permit to do so.”
Porter McHenry, Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association president, suggested that the move would allow other commercial operations to have more flexibility with less regulation than the three commercial tenants at the end of Johnson Pier who pay rent to the district. If the district approves a new policy, McHenry said the district should consider a rent reduction for the three wholesale tenants.
Lisa Damrosch, the executive director of the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, echoed the concerns that the tenant fishbuyers were already paying a high price and addressing safety concerns on the pier.
“We know how it works because it’s happening now, just without permits,” she said.
The board also voted to restrict access to the public hoist west of the Harbormaster’s Office to just loading and unloading equipment. It is not to be used for commercial seafood as of Jan. 1. The board chose this option in lieu of an alternative to have the hoist used for equipment and loading catch onto the fisher’s own truck.
The district does not charge a fee for commercial offloads at the hoist. The district said last fiscal year the hoist cost $6,900 for maintenance and another $2,275 in staff time to maintain the public hoist, while only generating $2,031 in fees at a rate of $46 per hour. The decision drew ire from some Pillar Point Harbor tenants who said the policy would hurt their business and force them to pay offloading fees at the price determined by the three wholesale buyers.
“As a tenant, I believe I should be able to use the hoist and not just unload mechanical items, but also my catch,” said local fisherman Bob Barry. “If I put my catch into my truck and take it off-site, I think that should be allowed, instead of trying to carry a ton of tuna up the dock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.