Commercial crabbers can begin selling Dungeness crab just in time for Christmas this year. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the commercial crab season will open Dec. 23, allowing crabbers to sell to holiday customers.
According to a press release from the department, this season's delays were due to concerns about meat quality up north and whale entanglement in the central management area, which spans from Point Arena to the Mexican border. While the risk of entanglement remains, the release said, it is now low. Crabbers are encouraged to avoid areas where whales may be congregating, including near Monterey and between the Farallon Islands and Point Reyes.
"Available data indicates some whales remain in the fishing grounds but risk is declining and CDFW supports a balanced approach to managing risk and providing opportunity for the commercial fishery that is grounded in expert science," the release reads.
According to the CDFW, the state crabbing season was poised for a Dec. 16 opening, but crabbers, scientists and port representatives asked for more time to prepare gear and ensure any remaining whales have made their migration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.