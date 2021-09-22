After examining ways to improve internet service to the Coastside for more than a year, Comcast said it has hit a wall. It says it can’t run additional fiber optic cable from Pacficia through Half Moon Bay and the surrounding coastal areas.
The challenges Comcast faces come from both the physical terrain around the Coastside and regulations from land management agencies, said Comcast Senior Director of Communications Joan Hammel. The findings by Comcast, which were determined with other stakeholders and operators, including Caltrans, essentially end current efforts to add a redundant fiber optic cable to the Coastside.
Local advocates refer to the project as “closing the loop” by ensuring the Coastside gets internet access from two sides instead of just one. Unlike its connection with other Bay Area cities, Comcast has just one connection to the entire Coastside. That is a fiber optic cable that starts at the company’s central hub in San Mateo, then runs south to a local hub in La Honda before turning north along Highway 1.
Hammel explained that a fiber optic cable going south from Pacifica would involve permitting through several key, environmentally sensitive areas, including the Montara State Marine Sanctuary and the Crystal Springs Reservoir. Running a cable through the Devil’s Slide tunnel was initially considered an option but was ruled out because of national security concerns within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Hammel said. She did not specify the nature of those concerns.
“As we’ve looked at numerous routes we might take for this construction, at each turn there were some issues presented with some of the solutions we identified,” Hammel said.
The Coastside’s internet comes in the form of a “hub and spoke” network, a common delivery method in which multiple households are connected to a singular source. As of 2019, Comcast served more than 15,000 people in Half Moon Bay and surrounding coastal areas.
Comcast’s internet cables are run on poles operated by PG&E, meaning when a felled pole knocks out electricity to the coast, it brings the internet down with it. Over the past month, frequent PG&E outages have also knocked out Comcast service for many customers.
Hammel said, while plans for new fiber optic cables have stalled, the company is working to harden its existing infrastructure using generators at critical infrastructure points like fire and police stations in the short term. She said the company plans to install more powerful batteries in the future. According to Hammel, the La Honda hub is supported by a high-powered battery to keep Comcast online even when power is out. Hammel said Comcast has no plans to own or operate its own poles.
