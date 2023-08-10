After two years in the position, Coastsider Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza will step down as president of the College of San Mateo. At the end of August she will assume her new position as president of West Valley College in Saratoga, part of the West Valley-Mission Community College District.
Melissa Moreno, interim chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, announced that Richard Storti, currently executive vice chancellor for administrative services, will become acting president of the campus. That will continue until a process for including stakeholders in the selection of Taylor-Mendoza’s replacement can be established, she said.
Taylor-Mendoza made college accessibility for underserved populations a priority during her short time as president. Under her leadership, CSM launched Coast-to-College, which she described as “helping educational dreams come true for a long-marginalized and geographically isolated population.” As part of this initiative the college leased space in the new building at 650 Mill St. in Half Moon Bay where a soft opening is planned for October and full college programming is expected to be underway in spring.
In an email, Taylor-Mendoza also cited the door-to-door service via Lyft that the college set up for students residing in Half Moon Bay and the Midcoast. She wrote that the service helped address barriers to attending college for underrepresented populations who stressed transportation needs at town hall conversations the college convened on the coast in 2021 and 2022.
During Taylor-Mendoza’s tenure, the district allocated $6 million to expand the Promise Scholars Program to 6,000 students at CSM, Skyline College and Cañada College. The program waives tuition and provides other forms of support to residents of the county who have financial need.
“I am personally very sad to see Dr. Taylor-Mendoza leave our district,” said Lisa Petrides, who represents the coast on the board of trustees for the college district. "She has … worked tirelessly with Coastside organizations in the planning and relationship-building necessary to open a satellite campus here.”
She plans on remaining a Coastside resident and continuing to support organizations such as CoastPride and the Cabrillo Education Foundation as a board member, as well as Coastside Hope, the Coastside Boys and Girls Club and more.
“While I may be moving on, please know I am not moving away,” Taylor-Mendoza wrote in an email.
Taylor-Mendoza did not provide a reason for moving from one Bay Area community college to another before her contract ends in June 2024. The vacancy continues a period of instability in the college district.
Last year Chancellor Michael Claire announced his retirement after filling the position for three years following the resignation of Ron Galatolo, who is awaiting trial on corruption charges. For more than a year after his resignation, Galatolo served in the unprecedented position of chancellor emeritus at a salary of $467,000 per year.
The search for a permanent replacement for Claire ended abruptly earlier this year after finalist Brad Davis announced publicly that he declined an offer for the position. Two other finalists subsequently withdrew as well.
Davis is chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District where Taylor-Mendoza will assume her new role. The San Mateo trustees named Moreno, president of Skyline College, as interim chancellor while they reboot the search.
Storti, who will become acting president of CSM, was announced as a finalist in the search for a superintendent-president at Santa Barbara City College and for chancellor of the Foothill-De Anza College district earlier this year, but was not selected for either.
According to the Transparent California website, Taylor-Mendoza received $247,335 in total pay in 2021 as president of CSM. Stephanie Kashima, who is retiring after 11 years as president of West Valley College, received $321,060 in the same year. Moreno, who was president of Skyline College, will receive $350,000 annually as interim chancellor.
In May the San Mateo college district trustees rejected a plan that had been negotiated over several months to provide temporary space for classes from Castilleja, a private school in Palo Alto where Taylor-Mendoza serves on the board of trustees.
Meanwhile, the college district has been in negotiations with the union representing faculty at its three campuses for over a year. Katharine Harer, co-vice president of AFT1493 said instructors “are discouraged by the lack of support for faculty from our Board of Trustees and Chancellor.”
