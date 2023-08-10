Leaving CSM

Coastsider Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza is stepping down as president of the College of San Mateo for a similar position at West Valley College. 

After two years in the position, Coastsider Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza will step down as president of the College of San Mateo. At the end of August she will assume her new position as president of West Valley College in Saratoga, part of the West Valley-Mission Community College District.

Melissa Moreno, interim chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, announced that Richard Storti, currently executive vice chancellor for administrative services, will become acting president of the campus. That will continue until a process for including stakeholders in the selection of Taylor-Mendoza’s replacement can be established, she said.

