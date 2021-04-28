  1. Home
Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza was named the next president of the College of San Mateo last week, set to start her new role on July 1.

Taylor-Mendoza has been vice president of instruction at Skyline College since 2017 after having worked at College of San Mateo since 2011. She will be the third woman president and first person of color to head the school, according to a San Mateo County Community College District press release.

Her contract is up for approval at the district’s board meeting today. It can be accessed at smccd.edu/boardoftrustees/.

— from staff reports

