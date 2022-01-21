Spring semester started this week at the San Mateo County community colleges and many students and staff returned to campus for the first time since the COVID pandemic started. With the Omicron surge spreading rapidly, faculty, staff and students rallied at Skyline College on Thursday to press their call for increased safety measures.
The rally came after Chancellor Michael Claire rejected the demands presented to him on Jan. 14 by the faculty union.
The union asked the colleges to make COVID testing available on campus for any member of the community who requests it. According to union representatives, onsite tests are currently available only to unvaccinated students and staff. In addition, staff is asking that the campuses provide HEPA air filters for any employee who asks for one and that all employees have the option to work remotely.
Speakers at the rally said that the colleges should increase the number of online classes and sections available to students. Kolo Wamba, professor of physics at Skyline College and a member of the union executive committee said, “They must do what is necessary to keep students and staff safe.”
“Staff were told additional online courses would be added, but I have seen no evidence of that.” said Eric Brenner, a librarian at Skyline College. Brenner and others emphasized that community college students are uniquely at risk because they might also be parents and caretakers for elderly relatives and don’t necessarily have safe spaces where they can study, seek academic support or isolate if necessary.
Rod Daus-Magbual, mayor of Daly City also teaches sociology and ethnic studies at Skyline College. He emphasized his Bay Area roots at the rally. “I was hella nervous on the first day of classes,” he said. He pointed out that many students at community colleges live in multi-generational households and are confronted with deciding between continuing to pursue their degrees or keeping their parents and grandparents safe.
Anthony Tran, president of the associated students of Skyline College said he “is embarrassed and shocked at the lack of safety protocols.”
Ana Maria Pulido, director of public affairs for the college district issued a statement in response to the concerns outlined on Thursday.
“The San Mateo County Community College District’s top priority during this pandemic is safety,” the statement reads in part. “A number of important safety measures are currently in place in the district, including vaccination and masking mandates for employees and students.
“Both surgical masks and KN95 respirators are also readily available to students and employees at all campuses. The district has also conducted a ventilation and filtration assessment of all buildings and spaces and provided air filters for individual work spaces when needed,” the statement continued. “Onsite COVID-19 testing has and continues to be available for all District employees and students at College of San Mateo, and the District has also ordered 15,000 rapid tests with the first delivery expected within the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.