Odwalla has run out of juice. The once-ubiquitous drink company that was based in Half Moon Bay for a time has been shuttered by Coca-Cola, according to media reports.
The brand was born in Santa Cruz, the brainchild of three musicians dedicated to high-quality natural juices. The headquarters moved to Half Moon Bay in 1995, employing about 50 people in the Stone Pine Shopping Center. It was one of the Coastside’s largest employers for a while.
In 2001, the company announced that it had been acquired by Coca-Cola for $181 million. Company representatives asserted that the juice brand would continue to operate independently from the global soft drink giant and that it wouldn’t relocate or lay off any employees.
But in 2012, Odwalla Inc. laid off six Half Moon Bay employees. Over time, more company efforts were directed from Coke’s Atlanta-based headquarters. At the time, a company spokeswoman told the Review there were no more reductions in force planned. That turned out to be incorrect.
A year later the company closed the Half Moon Bay office in an effort to trim costs and restructure the workforce. At the time, 30 employees remained in the office Odwalla had occupied for 18 years. The Odwalla division then operated out of the manufacturing plant in Dinuba, south of Fresno.
Thursday's news, first published by the Wall Street Journal, marked the end of a storied chapter of Half Moon Bay business. Rarely has a local business bloomed on the international stage the way Odwalla did. The company was generous to Coastside causes through the years, providing juice for prom and other events.
The writing may have been on the wall in April, when Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told investors the company would focus on “maximizing system efficiency by ruthlessly prioritizing to deliver on core (products) and key brands,” according to CNN.
This is so very sad. I’m certain that one can envision some back-room dealings, as in the Charlie Sheen & Michael Douglas Movie “Wall Street”, where the Founders or the Company’s Employees do not matter. It all comes down to a ledger sheet and some bean-counters. Besides the Coastside legacy, I mourn the loss of one Odwalla juice the most: Tangerine. Although it was seasonal, l can truly say that nothing compared to the tangy citrus flavor of that one juice. I’m so sorry to see the company get dissolved and it’s juice and legacy lost. Three of my Seal Cove neighbors worked there, but have since retired or moved on. To them I extend my condolences, as well. A great juice company has left this world!
