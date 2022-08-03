Last week, the news that Harpo Marx had died hit many of us very hard. Including me.

Truth is, I didn’t know him well. I didn’t know his story really. I was vaguely aware that he emigrated from Germany to the coast indirectly, had owned a coffee shop in San Francisco, and settled here several years ago. Beyond that, he was just a consistently friendly guy with a very intriguing name. I saw him pretty much every working day for years as I made my way from morning eye-opener to a caffeinated shot at getting through the afternoon. We spoke regularly but as often as not simply to say, “Hello, how are you?”

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group.

