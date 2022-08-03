Last week, the news that Harpo Marx had died hit many of us very hard. Including me.
Truth is, I didn’t know him well. I didn’t know his story really. I was vaguely aware that he emigrated from Germany to the coast indirectly, had owned a coffee shop in San Francisco, and settled here several years ago. Beyond that, he was just a consistently friendly guy with a very intriguing name. I saw him pretty much every working day for years as I made my way from morning eye-opener to a caffeinated shot at getting through the afternoon. We spoke regularly but as often as not simply to say, “Hello, how are you?”
If he wrote in invisible ink on my psyche, he left more indelible marks on countless Coastsiders. He was a champion of the arts. He proudly displayed local paintings and photography on the walls of his businesses. He indulged many pianists who serenaded patrons whether they were in the mood or not. He posted poetry, for heaven’s sake! His Friday jazz nights were clearly a labor of love and as much for his own enjoyment as they were for paying customers.
None of which completely explains why his death affects so many of us so profoundly. But I have a theory.
We are disconnected people. We pinch our brains between noise-canceling earbuds and stare like zombies at pocket-sized super computers that reflect our own faces back at us. The handheld devices we hold in our hands all day are called iPhones and not wePhones for a reason. These days we live in our own heads and that takes a toll.
But a coffee shop is rare refuge. The goal isn’t to get in and get out as fast as possible. At least not always. At the coffee shop, we sometimes linger. We meet old friends. We make new ones. It is true at Cafe Society. And it was true when the place was called M Coffee, and McCoffee before that.
These are community jewels not because of the coffee but because we commune. And if the coffee shop owner cares about his neighborhood, personally thanks you for your business, and is perfectly happy to waste the morning with you at a rickety sidewalk table, well, then you really have something.
We had something in Harpo Marx. And we’re going to miss him.
Clay Lambert is the editor of the Half Moon Bay Review and a dedicated coffee drinker. This column first appeared in the Weekday e-newsletter. Subscribe to it at hmbreview.com.
