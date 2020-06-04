The lot was packed, and people were fed up. Hundreds of Coastsiders gathered in the dirt parking lot across from Surfer’s Beach on Thursday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to peacefully protest for criminal justice reform.
Over the last week, similar protests have become commonplace in cities and towns across the nation. In an unprecedented display of support for the movement on the Coastside, the protest, which began at 5 p.m., brought together a diverse crowd of people of different ethnicities and ages. There were college students taking a break from studying for finals, recent Half Moon Bay High School alumni, kids in strollers, city officials and longtime retirees in the mix.
Chats of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” were heard loud and clear over honking traffic. For Halima Mohammed, a 27-year-old black woman and El Granada resident, the protest was a sign of meaningful change. Mohammed, who referenced her own personal accounts with racism growing up, has participated in other protests, most recently another supporting the BLM movement in Redwood City on Wednesday. Thursday’s protest was an opportunity for Mohammed and her 14-year-old sister to get their message heard to their local community.
“Being here with people who support me means the world to me,” she said.
In between the opening remarks made in English and Spanish by the organizers and a passionate speech from Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen, most of the participants knelt for more than eight minutes, symbolic of the kneeling position of a Minneapolis police officer who was arrested on a murder charge for the death of George Floyd last week.
Jill Hyatt made a brief statement after Eisen about the growing power and attention to issues revolv-ing around systemic racism. Hyatt and her colleague Earl Cook recently started an online petition seeking changes to the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states that slavery but allows an exemption for prison labor. Hyatt and Cook are concerned that when the fervor of protests winds down, change will still need to be made. They want to generate enough awareness to eliminate this clause and have slavery be abolished with “no exception.”
“These protests in 2020, these are going to change things,” Hyatt said.
The event was organized by Cass Cleave, who works for the local nonprofit Sea Hugger, and Thomas Agramonte. Many handmade signs referenced Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, whose deaths have sparked protests nationwide.
When the event formally concluded after about 45 minutes, protesters lined Highway 1 on both sides, cheering and waving signs at passing traffic. The yelling and blaring car horns grew louder and continued for some time.
Hannah Clevenger carried a large “End White Silence” sign that she made herself. It was so large, it had to be carried between two people. She believed it was her responsibility to show up to the pro-tests and make her voice heard.
“It’s about figuring out where you can make the most impact,” Clevenger said of the protest and the systemic change she hopes comes with it. “And I’m fed up.”
