Bikes littered the ground as kids and adults laughed and chatted outside the Half Moon Bay Alliance gas station on Monday morning. Then, just after 11 a.m., the nearly two dozen residents gathered at the corner of Highways 1 and 92 fell silent and took a knee.
The demonstration, organized by Hatch Elementary School teacher and resident Abby Foster, was in honor of George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed in police custody and in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Demonstrators knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spent kneeling Floyd’s neck. A video of that May 25 killing sparked protests across the nation and around the globe against police brutality and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Foster said the event was inspired by a similar demonstration happening at the same time at San Francisco’s City Hall. She said she and many of her neighbors were unable to go to the city on Monday but wanted to join in however they could.
“I’ve been really upset since (Floyd was killed), and I’ve been really upset for years,” Foster said. “There have been so many injustices.”
At first, Foster said, she posted on Facebook calling on her friends, wherever they live, to join her in kneeling outside of their homes. Then, a friend suggested they gather together, which sparked groups of residents to kneel publicly at the Highway 1 intersections at Kelly Avenue and Highway 92. Foster said she took to her neighborhood WhatsApp group to organize the event Sunday night.
As the demonstrators knelt, traffic continued along the adjoining highways. Some cars honked, acknowledging those kneeling. At one point, a procession of teachers and community members from El Granada Elementary School passed, honking and waving in support. As the minutes dragged on, Foster said, she was struck by just how uncomfortable kneeling for so long felt.
Resident Jenn Tarkiainen, who was among about 20 people at the Kelly Avenue demonstration, said she was inspired to join the event by her two teenage daughters. Her daughters wanted to go to the event in San Francisco, but Tarkiainen thought it could be too dangerous. This, she said, was a way to take a peaceful stand.
Tarkiainen’s 15-year-old daughter Kira said what she’s seen on social media has inspired her to get involved and start conversations with her friends and family.
“Im white, so I've had a lot of privilege,” Tarkiainen said. “What I saw on social media really opened my eyes. I don't know what I can do right now — my mom doesn’t want me to go out and protest — but I want to be part of the movement.”
One thing she has learned, Tarkiainen said, is that she has a responsibility to speak up.
“A lot of people want to use black culture, but then they don't want to actually show up for black lives,” Tarkiainen said. “If you want to use their culture, you have to stand up for it too.”
Half Moon Bay High School freshman Callie Hoffman agreed that social media has helped her learn about what’s going on around the world and how she can help. She said she’s learned that speaking out, signing petitions, donating and protesting are important ways to get involved, and said she’s inspired by the people she sees in her community who are also taking a stand.
“I think as white people, with our privilege, it is our duty to speak up for those who cannot,” Hoffman said. “One of the things I've learned is if you’re silent, you’re not helping anyone. You’re basically taking the side of the oppressor.”
She and Tarkiainen each said they don’t want the conversation to end here because they know racism isn’t going away anytime soon.
“I don’t want to forget about this,” Hoffman said. “I don't want everyone to forget about George Floyd and all the other people who have been killed, because black lives matter and all lives matter.”
Hoffman’s mom Karen Hoffman said she is struck by how engaged her daughter and other young people are today due to social media. She remembers being less aware of global events as they were unfolding around her.
“When I was growing up, I feel like a lot of things happened in the world that I just wasn't aware of,” Hoffman said. “It's one of the gifts of social media for them right now in their lives, it's bringing the world to them.”
Half Moon Bay Mayor Adam Eisen was in attendance at the demonstration. Eisen said he wanted to help spread the message that people should feel safe living in Half Moon Bay and in the United States. He said he also wanted to make sure that kids were included.
“It’s mostly about solidarity for the community,” Eisen said. “We want to show that we’re here to support people during this time and also do it peacefully and in a respectful way.”
Foster said she’s not sure if anything will come out of the demonstration, but said she hopes the message got out.
“You feel like you’re at least making your voice heard,” Foster said. “I don't know what the next step is, but at least it brings awareness and shows support for people of color within our community, and that people care.”
Sorry I missed it.
At these nationwide "protests" I have yet to hear anyone express heartfelt condolences to the family of George Floyd, his relatives and friends.
Instead, the dialogue has been "the dirty cops", " black lives matter " and other vengeful "feel-good" cliches. The indifference to the personal tragedy is both insulting, hurtful to his family and dishonors Mr Floyd's death. The ubiquitous looting and violence especially dishonor his memory.
Mr Floyd's legacy should be a litany of the good times of his life; not one of ubiquitous looting and violence.
A respectful Nationwide candlelight vigil or 5 minutes of silence would send a much stronger message of love and true caring than vengeful cliches.
Did you watched the peaceful demonstrators in San Jose get hit by tear gas and rubber bullets? Last month, alt-right people armed with AR-15s invaded Michigan's Capitol building and blocked emergency vehicles while police looked the other way. Candles aren't going to fix this.
Sadly, you have made a good point which applies almost everybody be it the people in the street or the president of our nation: -- https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500360-george-floyds-brother-trump-kept-pushing-me-off-during-call
"Mr Floyd's legacy should be a litany of the good times of his life..."
A keen on the neck and two cops on his back for eight minutes and forty-six seconds ended that.
"...vengeful cliches."
Like threatening protesters with vicious dogs and ominous weapons? Or coining phrases like, "When the looting starts the shooting starts"?
When folks show up at a capital with automatic weapons and shouting treason the President Tweets them a shout out.
Maybe if BLM showed up with AR-15's at the White House calling for a hanging that would garner a supportive Tweet.
