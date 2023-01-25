GCSD seeks public feedback
A group of Coastsiders and business owners has urged the Granada Community Services District to consider changing the name of Burnham Park, the strip of open space which is currently being reimagined.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
GCSD seeks public feedback
A group of Coastsiders and business owners has urged the Granada Community Services District to consider changing the name of Burnham Park, the strip of open space which is currently being reimagined.
They propose the park be renamed “Jetty Park” to align with the local vernacular of surrounding landmarks like Surfer’s Beach. Many locals call the beach area “the Jetty,” the adjacent dirt parking lot “Jetty lot” and the wooden halfpipe the “Jetty ramp.” El Granada’s Steve Hawk said locals have essentially forever linked Pillar Point Harbor’s breakwater and the park because of their proximity to each other.
Advocates for the name change also say that Daniel Burnham, a renowned architect credited with designing El Granada in 1906, had little connection to the town and did not visit the area prior to submitting plans. Burnham is also hailed for major design changes to Chicago in 1909. But his urban planning also faced criticism for an elitist design that ignored the needs of lower-income households, Hawk said.
“We realize that Burnham is widely regarded as one of the most influential architects and urban planners of his era, but he had zero personal or emotional attachment to El Granada,” Hawk said.
Hawk submitted a letter to the district outlining the proposal with support from the owners of Hop Dogma Brewing Co., Blue Ocean Brewing Co., Spangler’s Market and Breakwater Barbecue.
“We hope you will seize this opportunity to engage locals and provide them with a deeper attachment to the park and its facility by giving it a name that has bubbled up organically from the people who actually use that space now,” Hawk said.
GCSD Director Barbara Dye suggested the topic be discussed at next month’s board meeting to get more public comment.
“I think both proposed names are credible and are good possibilities,” Dye said. “There are arguments to be made for both of them.”
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Here is a partial list of helpful tips provided by San Mateo County and others who think abo…
California’s largest power provider asked for customers “patience and grace” as it attempts …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
High tide and extraordinary surf are combining to play havoc across the northern and central…
UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.: Power remained out in many parts of the Bay Area, much of the Midcoast, S…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
There are now widespread power outages across the coast. PG&E reports that thousands of …
The past year demonstrated the determination, and tested the patience, of many people trying…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ January
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Monday with three o…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.