At the farmers market, doubling one’s money has been a literal possibility that helped more families access fresh produce at a time of mounting job loss and rising food insecurity in the country.
This season, the Coastside Farmers Market saw an increase in its matching programs that essentially doubled the $55,000 shoppers had in hand into about $110,000 they could actually spend on produce. That seemingly magical conversion was possible through two programs that the farmers market administers.
The first is Market Match, which doubles the money granted through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and is known in the state as CalFresh. The other program is the Coastside Farmers Market’s own creation called the Local Match program, which allows individuals unable to access CalFresh to experience the same benefits of the doubled dollar.
Across its two markets in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, the Coastside Farmers Market founder Erin Tormey said that $20,000 was matched through Market Match and $35,000 was matched through its local program, which is funded by sponsorships.
For the matching program, farmers market staff take cash or the CalFresh Electronic Benefit Transfer card then exchange the money into a certificate for use in the market. Tormey described it as “like Monopoly money, but with real value.”
Tormey had to double her staff to handle enrolling new participants and making the matches, all the while enforcing new safety protocols.
The people accessing the match programs included those who had previously shopped the market but were relying on food assistance for the first time, as well as people whose former jobs conflicted with the market’s times.
“It’s astonishing numbers but it represents a painful episode,” said Tormey.
While the farmers market local match program surpassed its government-funded counterpart, the popularity of the Market Match program reflected unprecedented enrollment to CalFresh and the political will to dole out the aid.
In San Mateo County, a little more than 19,000 people were enrolled in CalFresh in January. When the pandemic began in March, enrollment was up to 22,000 then peaked at nearly 27,000 in May. That number has since stabilized around 23,000.
Nancy Rodriguez, CalFresh program manager for the county, said her office went through crucial changes to meet the demand, most obviously by redirecting staff to answer the surge in call volume.
“Starting in March, we saw triple our numbers. More people were calling who traditionally would not call but would either come in person or mail it (their application) in,” Rodriguez said.
Due to an emergency exemption, some reporting requirements were placed on hold, allowing for faster processing times.
“Typically clients are required to send in a report. That’s where we see households fall off. Because reports are not required at this time, it allowed households to remain eligible,” Rodriguez said.
That meant fewer people falling through the cracks and higher enrollment.
CalFresh recipients receive an EBT card that functions much like a debit card so that every dollar translates to a dollar.
But since 2009, the Market Match program has been doubling CalFresh benefits to incentivize purchasing healthier food while supporting farmers. Depending on the market, the first $10 of CalFresh can be converted to $20 that can purchase fresh produce. Those matching dollars are bankrolled by a combination of federal and state funds.
Increased enrollment in CalFresh translated to adjustments at the Ecology Center, the Berkeley-based nonprofit that runs the Market Match program.
In 2019, the Ecology Center spent just under $2.2 million in Market Match funds largely through state farmers markets but also food stands and community- supported agriculture boxes. In 2020 (not including December) that number came in just over $3 million.
Jenna Fahle, program manager at the Ecology Center, said she saw more Californians coming to farmers markets with CalFresh benefits and it fell on the center to ensure it had the funds to meet the demand.
“We made a decision to put more budget into 2020 because people needed food resources at the time,” Fahle said.
The Ecology Center consulted with its state funder, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and more than 50 local partners. Together, they agreed to reapportion funds originally budgeted for 2021 and 2022.
Fahle is hopeful the center will be able to make up the shortfall from overspending in 2020 after a recent COVID relief bill pumped additional money into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, which is where the Market Match’s federal share comes from. So long as the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture budgets matching funds, the Market Match can continue past 2022.
Tormey was one of several who advocated for the Market Match program early on.
“I wanted the farmers market to be something everyone could access,” she said.
But soon after the Coastside Farmers Market began offering Market Match, it became evident to Tormey that there was a gap. Market Match excluded several residents, including immigrants who are ordinarily ineligible for government benefits or who worried about how the government might use their information. The local match program filled that gap.
“We’ve always tried to be responsive to the wants and needs of our community,” Tormey said.
Going into 2020, Tormey said she believed the market had a “solid financial future,” and so hadn’t requested any new sponsorships for the local match program. Two months into the pandemic, it was obvious that she needed to tap into her network of donors to meet the need.
“I wrote a note out to a group of individuals who have always been generous. Within 24 hours, I had enough money to meet and match every Coastside resident who needed that help,” she said.
“I’m grateful that our donors trusted us with their money and those who participated trusted us with their story,” she said.
