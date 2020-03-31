All across the Coastside, dozens of residents are hard at work in their basements, craft rooms or right in the middle of the madness at their dining tables. But they’re not on their laptops working their 9-to-5 remotely. For the time being, they’ve taken up a new job: sewing and cutting, making protective masks for health care workers during a nationwide shortage.
Bruce Jones helped organize the Coastside Sewing Collective, an informal group of Coastsiders sharing tips and stories of mask-making on Facebook and helping new members get up to speed. He knew the sooner the community could get organized the better, as demand for the masks would likely only increase.
“My role, really, I just wanted to get it started,” Jones said. “I wanted to get people talking so they can work together.”
When Jones heard about the nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment, he had just taken his son to get a COVID-19 test on the ground level of a parking garage, where the two of them were asked to use their own masks. They had two in the car left over from the previous fire season to use, but Jones knew not everyone would be so lucky.
“I thought ... we’re all sitting at home. I bet there are a number of people who have sewing machines in their closets,” Jones said.
The group now has nearly 100 members, and has an organized drop-off location for finished masks: Ink Spell Books on Purissima Street. Drivers are then taking the masks to Seton Medical Center in Daly City, which is treating COVID-19 patients and has reported PPE shortages. For those who cannot sew but want to help in some way, the Coastside Sewing Collective is also taking Venmo donations at @CoastsideSewing.
Resident Stephanie Hogg is one community seamstress. She has an entire craft room in her house, with massive amounts of surplus fabric from this project or that. She’s using bright colors and Disney prints for her masks to keep spirits high. Hogg said her best friend is an emergency room tech in Santa Rosa, and keeping her safe drove her to start sewing masks.
Kelly Greenwood in Loma Mar has a similar story. Her sister is a nurse practitioner in Reno, so when she heard about the nationwide shortage of PPE she took action, transforming her craft room into a workstation for mask production.
Local dressmaker Suneenat Tello got involved too. Tello said she got the idea from seeing others on YouTube sewing masks, and was able to replicate the pattern easily with all the supplies from her shop. Tello posted on Nextdoor that, with the supplies she has, she’ll be able to make 500 masks.
All of the sewers said mask-making materials are in short supply, and they’re working nearly as hard to get their hands on supplies as they are sewing. They’re following patterns shared across the web — some double cotton masks to be worn over filters and others with cloth filtration material sewn in. Those making filtered masks warned others not to buy the filter inserts unless their masks are going to health care workers.
They all also warned that the unfiltered masks are not suitable as a replacement for N95 masks and are not proven to protect against COVID-19, but do provide an additional barrier over the N95 filters so nurses can extend their use.
“If you're a doctor and you only have one N95 mask and you have to wear it all week, this cloth mask can keep it covered, and you can wash it,” Jones said.
Martha Vega is just the type of person Jones was hoping to reach. She used to sew costumes for her kids when they were young, but has since fallen out of sewing regularly. She saw a post about the sewing group on Nextdoor and got to work right away. After she realized her daughter, a medical assistant at a private practice, wasn’t wearing a mask to work, Vega picked up the pace. She wanted to make sure the masks she was making were going to medical professionals.
So far, Vega has made around 40 masks. She said she hasn’t ever met her neighbors who are sewing alongside her but feels a sense of community in working together to do good.
“It sure would be nice to meet some of these people when this is all said and done,” Vega said.
