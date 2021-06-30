After going a year without, Coastsiders have been eagerly anticipating this summer's Ol’-Fashioned Fourth of July parade and festival. Organizers want this to be an even bigger and more special event to celebrate the nation’s birth and a rebirth of sorts for the community.
They are expanding the scope of the event to include a music-driven community street festival to bookend the parade. It’s called “Coastside Rising: So Happy Together,” and it will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“We're thrilled about the return of this timeless, much-loved community event,” said Robert Brownstone, mayor of Half Moon Bay, in a press release. "This will be a safe, fun, family-friendly celebration of not only Independence Day, but of our community's return to a more normal summer in Half Moon Bay.”
Here’s what’s on tap:
Music
Organizers promise a “star-spangled” concert slate, including the Carmen Ratti Blues band, which will play at 11 a.m., the Megatones, set for 1 p.m., and Aja Vu, which will play at 3 p.m. The bands will take a break from 12 to 1 p.m. for the parade.
Entertainment
There will be performances throughout the day by entertainment troupe Earth Circus, which includes stilt walkers, jugglers and acrobatic plate and carpet spinners. Former Cirque du Soleil headline performer Vladik will be presenting his acrobatic juggling act.
Food and beverages
At “Libations Lane,” beverages from Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., Half Moon Bay Winery, Craft Bar Services, Dr. Hops Hard Kombucha and Pathwater will be available for purchase.
There will also be a Stars and Stripes Mobile Eats Alley with food trucks and food vendors. Food from Sam’s Chowder Mobile, Alebrijes Oaxacan Kitchen, Nahua Pizza, Olde Tyme Kettlecorn and California Kahve will be featured.
The Half Moon Bay Lions Club will also be hosting its annual July 4 Pancake Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 501 Main St.
Parade
Starting at 12 p.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and CalFire will lead the parade of floats, marching bands, community service groups, and more down Main Street between Filbert and Mill streets. An appearance by the color guard of the American Legion and local dignitaries and celebrities is also expected.
Those interested in participating can find parade entry forms at City Hall, Half Moon Bay Feed & Fuel and Cameron’s Restaurant and Inn or online at miramarevents.com/4th-of-July-parade.
Kids Fun Zone
The Bright Stars Kids Fun Zone will feature a bungee jump, cornhole corner, and Long Branch Farms axe-throwing cage. Additional surprises and activities for kids have yet to be announced.
Vaccination pop-up
Organizers of the event also partnered with Coastside Hope to host a COVID-19 vaccination tent at the festival. Vaccines will be administered to patrons 12 and older from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Health and safety guidelines
The event will be held in accordance with state and county health and safety guidelines. These guidelines encourage that attendees be fully vaccinated or to obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event and for those unvaccinated to wear a face covering.
