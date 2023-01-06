Trouble in El Granada

In addition to a power outage, residents in El Granada were dealing with many downed trees and branches, including this one on Avenue Portola. Photo courtesy Mark Neuling

Coastsiders peeked out from under the clouds on Friday to survey damage from this week’s storms. They also prepared for what is to come. Forecasters are calling for a train of wet-weather systems through at least the middle of the month.

More moderate rain is expected on Saturday. The rain is due to start about sun-up and up to a half-inch is expected on the coast. It will also be windy, though not as bad as it was earlier in the week. Forecasters predict winds of 17 to 24 mph with gusts up to 44 mph. Another inch or so of precipitation is expected Saturday night through Sunday, and heavy rain is predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

