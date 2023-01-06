Coastsiders peeked out from under the clouds on Friday to survey damage from this week’s storms. They also prepared for what is to come. Forecasters are calling for a train of wet-weather systems through at least the middle of the month.
More moderate rain is expected on Saturday. The rain is due to start about sun-up and up to a half-inch is expected on the coast. It will also be windy, though not as bad as it was earlier in the week. Forecasters predict winds of 17 to 24 mph with gusts up to 44 mph. Another inch or so of precipitation is expected Saturday night through Sunday, and heavy rain is predicted on Monday and Tuesday.
A Flood Watch is in effect beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, lasting through Tuesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory runs from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Meteorologists say they don’t expect weather to be as wild as it was on Wednesday and Thursday, but note that the ground is already saturated. Expect more trees to fall and that will likely cause trouble on the roads and more power outages.
A sliver of good news: A High Surf Advisory was expected to expire at 9 p.m. tonight. High surf from Big Sur north through the North Bay proved destructive on Thursday when high tide corresponded with big surf to level anything in its path. Coastal areas in Aptos, Capitola and Santa Cruz were particularly hard hit, but waves topped sea walls and rip rap in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica, where crews were still assessing the damage.
Power remained out for many on the South Coast of San Mateo County and there are spotty outages from Half Moon Bay through Pacifica.
