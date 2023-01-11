ALAS

Volunteers help organize supplies gathered at ALAS prior to distribution. The Half Moon Bay-based social services organization has been helping local families recover from ongoing flooding.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

After a series of intense storms and with more looming on the horizon, many Coastsiders rallied to help others who took the brunt of severe weather that has been churning through over the past two weeks.

Inland residents of Montara and Moss Beach went days without power last week, which blinked off on Wednesday and hadn’t returned by Saturday afternoon. Margot Lowry, a longtime resident of Date Street in Montara, said the lack of power meant her family couldn’t pull water from their well. Making matters worse, cell service was out at her home. She said the family used a camping battery and borrowed power from a neighbor’s generator to try and save refrigerated food.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

