After a series of intense storms and with more looming on the horizon, many Coastsiders rallied to help others who took the brunt of severe weather that has been churning through over the past two weeks.
Inland residents of Montara and Moss Beach went days without power last week, which blinked off on Wednesday and hadn’t returned by Saturday afternoon. Margot Lowry, a longtime resident of Date Street in Montara, said the lack of power meant her family couldn’t pull water from their well. Making matters worse, cell service was out at her home. She said the family used a camping battery and borrowed power from a neighbor’s generator to try and save refrigerated food.
“We are lucky to have a gas stove so we can boil water,” she said in an email.
The unincorporated Midcoast lost numerous large trees beginning on Jan. 4, which brought the second of a series of storms. El Granada resident Mike McLaughlin told firefighters he and his family were putting together a puzzle while the power was out that night when a tree came down near their house, blocking the road entirely at Isabella Street and Columbus Avenue.
Two areas that suffered significant flooding problems were the Moonridge housing development south of Half Moon Bay and Oak Avenue near Pilarcitos Creek. About 25 families from those areas were staying at the Quality Inn and Half Moon Bay Lodge as of Thursday.
Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, the Latino-centered nonprofit based in Half Moon Bay, was scrambling to deliver resources to those who had to leave their homes during the New Year’s Eve storm and stayed in local hotels during last week’s deluge. Sandra Sencion, an ALAS community coordinator, said teams delivered hot meals, clothing, blankets and even diapers to families. She described a traumatic scene as people tried to save their belongings while living rooms and garages filled with water.
ALAS kept its office open for emergencies, donations, volunteer coordinating and made its washers and dryers available. It also organized a dump run to dispose of damaged household items, including mattresses.
“The city and county were so busy, they couldn't get to everything,” Sencion said. “So it’s really about a collaborative effort here.”
ALAS is now shifting its efforts to fundraising and economic relief. Several cars in Moonridge were also lost in the floods, leaving some without transportation to work or school. ALAS board member Luis Enrique Bazán noted that many people on the coast live paycheck to paycheck and need to work every day to provide for their families. Some of those displaced by the storms lost pay for several days because of the weather, he said.
Bazán described the “non-stop” scene at the hotels with ALAS staff coordinating who needed what, and even a “sense of desperation.” Still, he noted that people seem to be mobilizing and stabilizing their communities in the days after the storm. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez, an ALAS board member, and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller were among those helping out at Moonridge.
The Mariners Church also played a key role in the chain of helping hands. As the weather moved in, Pastor Paul Richardson and Outreach Director Ivette Moctezuma coordinated with ALAS to feed people sheltering in local hotels. Meanwhile, the church opened its doors for several days last week to anyone who had lost power so they could recharge devices, connect to the internet or just get a hot drink. That idea, Richardson said, was initiated and set up by church members.
The volunteers made dozens of meals at the I.D.E.S. Hall and attempted to cook more at the Ted Adcock Community Center but discovered the ovens didn’t work, Richardson said. Pizza Pie at Shoreline Station invited members to cook in their ovens.
“It was great to see our church family respond with resources, and, of course, the community and business say ‘absolutely use our stuff,’” Richardson said.
Volunteers also delivered meals to construction workers at Moonridge. Half Moon Bay businessman Cameron Palmer, a member of Mariners Church, donated lunches as well. The church also partnered with Cafe Capistrano and Taqueria La Gallina to deliver food.
“It was a collective effort between churches of faith, restaurants and nonprofits,” Moctezuma said. “It’s been great to see everybody coming together however we can. And that speaks volumes to the Half Moon Bay community.”
