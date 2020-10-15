PG&E shut off power to tens of thousands of Bay Area residents overnight. The outages continued for many on Thursday, including in pockets of the Coastside.
Customers in 24 counties were warned that their power could be affected from 8 p.m. on Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Friday. The company said the outage — which it calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff — was necessary due to dry, windy conditions across the region. Such weather is associated with wildfire danger and the company's equipment has sparked deadly wildfires in the past.
PG&E is operating two resource centers on the coast, at the Half Moon Bay Library and the La Honda Fire Brigade headquarters. The centers have water, snacks, Wi-Fi and other amenities aimed at keeping residents safe and as comfortable as possible.
The company's outage map shows very few homes in Half Moon Bay affected, but the outage appears more widespread in eastern areas of El Granada, and east of Highway 1 in Moss Beach and Montara. There are also regions of the Santa Cruz Mountains affected. It was not clear how many people were currently affected nor whether power would ultimately be disrupted for the full 48-hour period.
The company has scheduled a news conference this evening to discuss the outage.
