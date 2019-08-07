You are the owner of this article.
Coastsiders come together for National Night Out

Deputies of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department and firefighters from Cal Fire pose with block party attendees on Kehoe Avenue in Half Moon Bay. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Communities throughout Half Moon Bay and across the peninsula came together Tuesday evening for National Night Out. The event connects residents with local law enforcement and firefighters, and encourages neighborly gatherings. Barbecues and block parties were held in several locations along the Coastside with the city offering $100 for each host to help them with food and supplies. San Mateo County Sheriff deputies and firefighters from CalFire visited locations to talk to residents. Kids had a chance to climb aboard the trucks and firefighters even offered their loudspeakers for a raffle contest.

Neighbors got a chance to meet and mingle during block parties held in different communities along the Coastside. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Four-year-old Emma Peters watches the raffle drawing from the doorway of a fire engine. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Members of Cal Fire and the San Mateo County Sheriffs department had a fun back-and-forth about who's loudspeaker would be used for the raffle drawing at the Keheo party. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Two-year-old Logan Murray climbs down the stairs of a fire engine after playing inside. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

