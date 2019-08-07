Coastsiders come together for National Night Out

Communities throughout Half Moon Bay and across the peninsula came together Tuesday evening for National Night Out. The event connects residents with local law enforcement and firefighters, and encourages neighborly gatherings. Barbecues and block parties were held in several locations along the Coastside with the city offering $100 for each host to help them with food and supplies. San Mateo County Sheriff deputies and firefighters from CalFire visited locations to talk to residents. Kids had a chance to climb aboard the trucks and firefighters even offered their loudspeakers for a raffle contest.
That is a CHP Officer on the right - just might want to update the caption...
This is such a great program. The city should try to get even more neighborhoods to participate next year. Our little corner of town (Railroad and Poplar) had a blast!
