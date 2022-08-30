The Aspen Institute has selected Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza as a 2022-23 Aspen Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence. The Midcoast resident became president of the College of San Mateo in 2021.
The Aspen Institute operates two programs supporting innovative community college leaders from across the country. Taylor-Mendoza is one of 26 recipients of the New Presidents Fellowship. The program recognizes promising community college presidents who have been in the position for fewer than five years, and who strive to achieve “equitable student outcomes” on their campuses. A parallel program identifies and supports aspiring presidents and prepares them for success.
