Porfirio Mendez first came to California when he was a teenager. He left his hometown in Oaxaca, Mexico, and arrived in Stockton to stay with friends. After meeting the love of his life, Margarita, the pair married and moved to Half Moon Bay. Last week, that love story ended as Mendez succumbed to the coronavirus.
“He was a very good husband. We had a great relationship,” Margarita Mendez said.
The couple was set to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary this November.
Mendez called Half Moon Bay home for more than 25 years. It is where he and his wife raised three children. He worked several jobs during his time on the Coastside, including work at a gas station and at a coffee shop before he started his own carpet cleaning business. For 17 years Mendez ran Porfirio's Steam Carpet Cleaning.
When the coronavirus pandemic started earlier this year the Mendez family took every precaution by social distancing and wearing masks. About a month ago Mendez’s oldest son Erik said he noticed his dad’s breathing slowing down.
Despite working with cleaning chemicals for his job, for years Mendez did not wear proper protective gear or go to the doctor’s regularly, his family said.
“He was a hard worker and self-less, but sometimes he’d forget to take care of himself,” Margarita Mendez said.
When his breathing did not get better, Erik Mendez insisted his dad go to the hospital even though he persistently told his family he was “OK.” What Erik Mendez assumed was going to take a few hours turned into a few weeks, and his father’s health began to deteriorate.
Porfirio Mendez tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly virus ravaging the world. Erik Mendez, his two sisters and his mom took tests as a precautionary measure, but all came up negative.
Porfirio Mendez died on June 25 at San Mateo Medical Center. He was 51.
Since then Erik, who is 26, said family and friends routinely stop by their house offering food and condolences from a safe distance. A friend set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and it’s already raised about $30,000.
“I have good days and bad days,” Erik Mendez said of coping with the death of his dad. “Some days are harder than ever. Every time someone comes by I open the door expecting to give it to my dad.”
Mendez was beloved by many in Half Moon Bay. He could be found assisting the soccer games at Cunha Intermediate School or biking on the Coastal Trail.
Margarita said every morning Mendez would cook breakfast for the entire family and the pair would go on a bike ride to the beach.
“Growing up he was always working to give us the best thing possible,” Erik Mendez said.
He recalls that as a child he would tag along with his dad as he cleaned houses.
“He was always teaching me how to fix stuff around the house,” Erik said. “He was a do-it-yourself kind of guy. No matter what he always found a way.”
A devoted husband and father, Erik Mendez said his dad was well loved in the community.
It is uncertain whether Mendez’s death was the first coronavirus-related fatality on the coast, but it highlights the grim reality of this pandemic. To date there have been at least 108 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in San Mateo County, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
“I always knew COVID-19 existed but I never thought it would impact us,” Erik Mendez said. “It was the last thing on my mind. I just never would have thought this would happen.”
A funeral is set for Tuesday at Our Lady of Pillar Catholic Church and it is open only for immediate family and close friends.
Both Margarita and Erik said they are thankful for the warm reception they’ve received from the community as people offer condolences and support.
“I do not have enough words to say thank you,” Margarita Mendez said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Please post the GoFundMe link
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-porfirio-mendez
Thank you Ms. Leyden.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-porfirio-mendez
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.