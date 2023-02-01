Judith Arias Escalona received a leadership award and scholarship from the Chicana Latina Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes educational equity and leadership development for women from Chicana and Latina backgrounds.
Escalona was one of 45 college students honored at an awards ceremony on Jan. 27. The awardees were recognized as future leaders who have shown an ongoing commitment to maintaining their Chicana and Latina heritage. Recipients were also selected based on their contributions to the civil rights movement.
A first-generation college student majoring in animal biology, Escalona transferred to University of California, Davis, from Cañada College. Her future plans include a career in veterinary medicine. Last year, Escalona participated in a career panel sponsored by Puente de la Costa Sur, a South Coast nonprofit that advocates for equal access to education, health and economic security. Speaking to an audience of mostly high school students, Escalona talked about the importance of education and the value of setting goals.
“I believe that passion and motivation are two important keys for greatness,” said Escalona in a prepared release. “I also believe that anything is possible, and you can achieve any goal you set your mind to, with perseverance.”
