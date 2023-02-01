Judith Arias Escalona received a leadership award and scholarship from the Chicana Latina Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes educational equity and leadership development for women from Chicana and Latina backgrounds. 

Escalona was one of 45 college students honored at an awards ceremony on Jan. 27. The awardees were recognized as future leaders who have shown an ongoing commitment to maintaining their Chicana and Latina heritage. Recipients were also selected based on their contributions to the civil rights movement.

