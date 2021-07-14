The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office said David Mata, 26, who lives south of Half Moon Bay, was arrested on July 5 on suspicion of sexual assault.
According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a female victim at 11:21 a.m. on July 5 who reported that Mata threatened and raped her multiple times over the last four months. Deputies arrested Mata at a location on Nasturtium Road in Half Moon Bay. He was booked in the San Mateo County jail on two felony charges of rape and terrorist threats.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.