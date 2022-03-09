A group calling itself 100 Women Who Care Coastside has formed a collective giving organization dedicated to supporting nonprofit groups from Montara to Pescadero.
Sara Forrest, of El Granada, heard from her mother about the model of collective giving that has spread to more than 2,000 communities globally. Her mother joined a group in northern Minnesota. Forrest teamed up with Stephanie Weber, of Half Moon Bay, to launch the local version.
After planning for a year, their first meeting took place at Jettywave’s Swell Lounge in December, drawing more than 20 people. Membership has more than doubled since then and the organizers hope word spreads and they will reach 100 soon.
The premise of 100 Who Care is simple. Members commit to making a quarterly contribution of $100. After joining, members can nominate potential recipients of the quarterly sum gathered by the group. Nominees must be registered nonprofit organizations based in and serving the area between Montara and Pescadero.
Forrest and Weber randomly select three of the nominated nonprofits and invite them to make a 15-minute presentation at the next meeting of 100 Women Who Care. Representatives of the nonprofits tell attendees about the work they do and how the contribution would make an impact on their efforts. Members then have three days to cast an online vote for one of the groups. The nonprofit organization garnering the most votes receives 90 percent of the collected contributions. The other two groups divide the remaining 10 percent but also remain in the pool for future donations.
The December meeting featured presentations by the Cabrillo Education Foundation, ALAS and Sweet Farm, with CEF narrowly winning the vote. After a year elapses, CEF can reenter the pool of nominees.
Although individual members of 100 Women Who Care might already support one or more of the nonprofit organizations, there is added value in providing an opportunity for groups to spotlight their work to the full assembly.
There is also a social side of the quarterly meetings. “This is not only about giving but also getting to know other members of the community, and learning about nonprofits. It connects all of the dots in the community,” Weber says.
Despite the name, Forrest and Weber are open to men joining and exceeding the 100-person capacity. They also like to imagine other giving circles such as 100 men or even 100 kids who care popping up and starting a local giving competition.
All of the financial transactions of the giving circle are processed through the online platform Grapevine, ensuring that all charitable giving rules are followed, members receive the documentation they need and all donations reach the nonprofit organizations.
The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care Coastside takes place on March 14. New members still have time to sign up at 100wwcc.org and participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.