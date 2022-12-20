▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Dec. 13
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Superintendent James Derbin, General Counsel Patrick Miyaki, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger.
▸ Water rates: After a public hearing, the board effectively ended a multiyear process after it amended its rate and fee schedule to increase water service and shortage rates effective on Jan. 19, 2023, and Jan. 18, 2024. Based on models from its consultant Raftelis, the board elected to raise rates by 6 percent on both dates in order to fund rising expenses and capital projects. The district is also expected to borrow $7 million in 2025.
The change means that a single-family home billed for six units of water for $102.09 each month will pay $108.22 in 2023 and $114.72 in 2024. The amendment also impacts its water shortage rates based on various stages of drought emergencies. During the second stage of the district’s drought plan, which asks for a 21 percent reduction, that same single-family home would be charged $110.62 if it conserved properly and $138.48 if it didn’t save at all. The water shortage rates are the maximum the board can implement, and it has the discretion to use a lower rate, use reserves or defer projects.
The board emphasized it wants to be responsible and transparent with customer dollars but had to make the move for a few financial reasons. Staff says water from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is rising 16 percent in fiscal year 2023 and 11 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, CCWD’s capital projects are expected to total $7.1 million per year over the next five years. The district is selling less water than usual; the current year projections are dropping from 580 million gallons of water sold to 550 million gallons. According to consultants, if the district had not changed anything, its water fund would be in the red by 2026. Mickelsen did not support the move, as he believed rates should be raised around 9 percent so the district wouldn’t have to borrow more money with high inflation and interest rates.
▸ Election: The board elected Muller for president and Mickelsen for vice president in 2023. This is part of the distinct annual process, which elects new leadership in December before they formally take office in January. Mickelsen ran unopposed this year and has another four years on the board. Muller’s term on the board ends in 2024.
▸ Nunes construction: The district entered into a contract with Casey Construction to install a magnetic flow meter at the Nunes Water Treatment Plant for $97,460. Staff says this second flow meter in the plant can calculate in two directions, the water flowing from Denniston Creek to the Nunes Treatment Plan. Derbin said the meter will help the district determine peak and average water demand per minute.
▸ Quote of the day: “We’ve earned $600,000 less this year in earned revenue from water from SFPUC. People here are doing the best they can to help us conserve. We need to thank them and hope we can get some relief for them going forward,” said CCWD President Bob Feldman, referencing rising costs to the water district and how it impacts customer rates.
