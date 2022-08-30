To balance a spike in water prices, capital improvement project costs and inflation, the Coastside County Water District is expecting to go into debt and raise water rates in order to balance the books and maintain its infrastructure.
At its first live board meeting in three years, due to the pandemic, the district board of directors last week signaled it would likely need to take out a $7 million loan and increase water rates by 6 percent next year.
The workshop was the latest step in a long road of financial planning for the district. It will have a meeting for cost of service and rate allocations in September, discuss drought rates in October, and hold a public hearing on Dec. 13. The final water rate won’t be implemented until Jan. 1, 2023. The water rates are modifiable every two years, but it projects supply and cost for the next five years.
In March 2020, the board was prepared to implement a 6.5 percent rate increase to occur on July 1, 2020, and again on July 1, 2021. But it delayed the increase because of the pandemic. In July 2020, the district reduced the rate increase to 5 percent and delayed implementation by six months to Jan. 1, 2021, and again on the same day in 2022.
“We shouldn’t look at this as a sudden event, it’s been a fundamental attitude shift of this board to say we want a long-term supply and not just run into the ground,” Director Glenn Reynolds said. “We’re working frantically to maintain and not have to put down $400 million on a new water system.”
Several factors contribute to the rising expenditures. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is increasing its rates per 100 cubic feet to 29 percent from fiscal year 2021. Over the next five years, the district is planning to spend an average of $7.1 million on capital projects annually. From fiscal year 2020-2024, it spent an average of $4.6 million per year on its CIPs. The majority of the jump is due to an anticipated future project to replace old water tanks with newer earthquake-resistant ones. The district is expected to spend $7.9 million on CIPs in 2025, without adjusting for inflation.
The district is targeting 550 million gallons of water sold in 2023. It’s trying to get back on pace to its recent yearly average of around 630 million gallons between 2024 and 2025, General Manager Mary Rogren said.
“We have to look at normalcy to pick rates that people will believe in versus saying, ‘We’re going to be down in the tubes later on, so let’s raise the rates like crazy now,” President Bob Feldman said. “We don’t know if that’s a fair way to treat our customer base.”
Currently, the district is forecasted to pay around $1.5 million in debt a year. The district’s consultant on the rate study, Raftelis, modeled three scenarios to forecast revenues and budget for the next five years. Those projections assume that capital projects will be 95 percent funded, an optimistic figure, a minimum debt coverage of 120 percent, and reserves would cover a quarter of operating expenses. The first “status quo” doesn’t change water rates nor take on debt. This would put the district’s water fund balance in a $5.8 million hole by fiscal year 2027.
The second “pay as you go” model proposed increasing water rates by 9 percent annually with no new debt to finance projects. The third scenario, “debt financing,” suggested the district take on $9 million in fiscal year 2025 and increase rates by 5 percent annually. Initiated in 2023, the increase would boost the water fund to $14.2 million by 2025.
Inflation is a factor. Several costs are expected to rise in fiscal year 2024, such as general costs by 5 percent, salaries and benefits by 6.5 percent, and electric power by 6 percent. Those costs slowly drop by 2027. Director Chris Mickelsen said the consultant’s estimates on easing inflation felt low. Nationally, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 9.1 percent in June 2022, the largest 12-month increase since November 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of June, prices for urban consumers in the Bay Area have risen 6.8 percent over the last 12 months.
Mickelsen suggested that if the board had raised rates by small percentages over the last decade, the district likely wouldn’t be in this position.
“We don’t know what the cost of money in 2025 is,” he said.
After a lengthy discussion, the board agreed it would move forward and plan for a $7 million loan while increasing the water rates by 6 percent. Mickelsen wanted rates to be pushed to 7 percent while taking out $5 million.
Coverdell said he had switched his thinking on debt financing from avoiding it entirely with cash to thinking more long term and that current customers shouldn’t be responsible for 50 years of infrastructure.
“Even though the money might cost a little more in terms of the percentage that we pay, money is going down in value,” Coverdell said. “We’ll leave our grandchildren a wonderful system of the upgraded best technology available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.