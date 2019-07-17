Jutka Enochs said she was welcomed to the United States when she arrived as a refugee at the age of 6.
Carrying a sign that read “No concentration camps in our county,” the La Honda resident said the current conditions migrants face at the U.S. border bother her. Enochs was one of more than 200 people who congregated in Mac Dutra Plaza on Friday night for a vigil to protest immigrant detention conditions. The Half Moon Bay action, one of more than 750 concurrent vigils held worldwide Friday night, was called “Lights for Liberty.”
“We have an immigrant community and so it’s important to demonstrate support,” said organizer Kate Amoo-Gottfried, a Half Moon Bay resident. She added that she saw a friend post about Light for Liberty on Facebook and knew that she needed to organize a local protest.
Bay Area Border Relief, ALAS, the Latino Council of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Advocacy and the local Immigration Action Group sponsored the event, which featured bilingual speakers, posters and informational handouts about detention centers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.
City Councilmembers Debbie Ruddock and Robert Brownstone threw their support behind the immigrant community and criticized what Ruddock called a “depraved” federal immigration policy.
“People might disagree on the niceties of immigration policy, but we can all agree on one thing: that there’s no place in this country for that kind of cruelty and wickedness,” she said. Brownstone, wearing a black “Make Racism Wrong Again” baseball cap, encouraged residents to stand up for one another by interceding on each other’s behalf.
Speakers noted that President Donald Trump has ordered ICE raids to begin this weekend and asked that community members inform themselves on what to do if raids take place in Half Moon Bay.
Some described challenges members of the immigrant community experience getting adequate health care or finding a place to live.
Patti Ramirez, an ALAS board member, described detention conditions on behalf of director Belinda Arriaga, who traveled to the border this week with U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier.
Ramirez called the conditions “inhumane,” and asked the community to continue to show support.
“We can’t look backward,” she said via translator Alice Linseier. “We have to look forward and continue together, so that we can finally make some changes.”
