El Granada nonprofit Coastside Hope is hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Sept. 17. The clinic, offering first and second doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. at 99 Avenue Alhambra in El Granada. No appointment is needed, and vaccines are free and available to anyone regardless of health insurance coverage and immigration status.
Anyone with questions can call Coastside Hope at (650) 726-9071.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.