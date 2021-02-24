Days without power and below-freezing temperatures brought harrowing stories of survival in Texas last week. Coastsiders aren’t strangers to blackouts, especially during fire season when planned outages have become commonplace. But it wasn’t just the outages that plagued Texans — failing water systems have deepened the crisis.
Local water and sewer providers say they’re ready for sustained outages and other emergencies.
Leaders at North Coast County Water District, Montara Water and Sanitary District and Coastside County Water District said each their systems are supported by backup generators that run on diesel regardless of local power availability.
Every pump in the Montara system, both on the water and sewer sides, is supported by a generator, General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said. The district is even exploring adding a diesel tank on its property to improve access should gas stations go offline, so long as they can make it spill-proof and environmentally safe.
“By now, we are really well prepared for this,” Heldmaier said. “(The system is) designed to be operated separately from the grid.”
CCWD, too, has been working to defend its infrastructure, General Manager Mary Rogren said. According to Rogren, the district spent $400,000 on generators to support its water treatment plant and pump station, in addition to an emergency pump that can draw additional water from Pilarcitos Reservoir in case of an extended power outage. And that doesn’t even include the $6 million they plan to spend on improvements to the entire treatment plant.
“The PSPS events struck a note with us in terms of being without power,” Rogren said.
In the case of extreme cold, like below-freezing temperatures reported last week in normally temperate Texas, Heldmaier and Pacifica’s NCCWD General Manager Adrianne Carr said their systems won’t break or fail. The bigger concerns are pipes that run in and out of homes, which are often above ground, not insulated and made of plastic, which is not as crack-proof as copper. Heldmaier said the best defense is for homeowners to wrap exposed pipes in foam insulation commonly found at hardware stores.
Carr said NCCWD’s push text communication system with customers would be critical in reaching homeowners to tell them to drizzle their pipes.
“If it gets cold, anyone should think about, is there maybe a pipe in the yard or around the house that needs additional insulation?” Heldmaier said. “... As long as the water is moving through the short section of pipe that’s used and water is used during regular intervals, that usually helps to prevent a freezing.”
Extended heat waves could bring different dangers, like low or contaminated water supply, but threats to electronic systems could be more serious. Backup servers in Pacifica and cooling equipment in Montara keep their water monitoring systems awake.
The South Coast, too, is working toward building resilient infrastructure. In October of last year, San Mateo County’s Department of Public Works applied for a $117,800 grant for a permanent generator at CSA 11, the county-run water provider for around 90 Pescadero households. Deputy Director of Engineering and Resource Protection Ann Stillman said the generator would allow CSA 11 to continue pumping water from its well and monitoring the storage tank’s levels during a power outage.
But Stillman said their application was denied earlier this month, so the county may consider using a mobile generator or purchasing the generator without the funds.
Rogren also applied for the county grant, requesting $200,000 to increase the Half Moon Bay district’s diesel supply. She hasn’t heard yet if their application was approved, but said the district plans to make the purchase with or without the money.
“As long as we have diesel, we’re good,” Rogren said. “... We are kind of isolated here on the coast, so we have to make sure we’re in a good situation where we can operate.”
Power outages aren’t the only hazard to local infrastructure. Carr and Rogren are thinking about the threat of earthquakes, and making sure their pumps and tanks are secure against breaks. In addition to using earthquake-proof concrete, Carr said getting their staff out to fix breaks is key to their response.
That’s why having hardy communication infrastructure is important, too. Each of the agencies has backup radio systems and generators for their automated control panels. Plus, they are members of CALWARN, an
interagency system to call in for help from neighboring districts should a disaster strike.
Rogren said the news out of Texas was less a wake-up call and more a confirmation their efforts and money is well spent on infrastructure improvements, which now include clearing weeds and brush that could be fire hazards around their facilities. She said the handful of times the power has kicked out recently, CCWD’s backup systems have performed seamlessly.
“It helps us sleep a little better at night,” Rogren said.
