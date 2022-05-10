Cheers erupted from the La Honda Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders when they saw the Big Creek Lumber pickup truck drive onto the school's campus. One even rang the copper cowbell hanging in the garden to announce the arrival.
Last week Big Creek Lumber delivered wood and supplies to La Honda Elementary School, El Granada Elementary School, Pescadero Middle and High School and the Coastside Children’s Programs at Montara Preschool as part of its garden grant program.
At La Honda the students were able to replace two of the existing beds with new ones.
“We’re very excited to get the new garden beds because the old ones have started rotting out so the gophers can get in,” said garden aide Daniela Liniger.
Max Turigliatto and Michelle Webb of Big Creek Lumber were greeted by the students upon their arrival with a bouquet of freshly cut flowers from the garden. With the help of the kids, they unloaded the wood, dirt and tools necessary for the young gardeners to put together the beds.
“This is the coolest thing we get to do,” said Webb.
This delivery marks the third time La Honda Elementary School was selected for the garden grant program, the most of any school.
“They can’t wait to fill them back up,” said Hope Swank, garden and science teacher. “Daniela has stuff growing in the greenhouse and the kids will transplant it into the new beds.”
The garden grant program was established as part of Big Creek Lumber’s 70th anniversary celebration in 2016 to continue supporting school garden programs in the areas where it does business. The gardens utilize sustainably harvested redwood and are used by the programs as learning tools for gardening and healthy lifestyles.
Grant applications were filled out in the fall and
winners were selected to have kits delivered in the spring. The garden kits include redwood lumber courtesy of Big Creek Lumber and garden tools courtesy of Orgill.
