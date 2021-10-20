Last year, fewer than 1 percent of Cabrillo Unified School District students were reported chronically absent, meaning they missed at least 10 percent of school hours. This year, that number is up to 15 percent.
CUSD Director of Pupil and Personnel Services Jason Owens said the spike in absences is significant, but not surprising. It’s a trend affecting schools across California as students return to in-person learning after more than a year online.
Owens said that at Cabrillo students are missing school more often partly because parents are more likely to keep them home if they or a sibling feels sick or is waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Plus, during remote learning last year, attendance rates may have been artificially high because teachers offered more channels, like sending an email or simply logging on to Zoom, to be marked present.
“It is not surprising that when students have to come in person after a pandemic, we are seeing chronic absenteeism in ways that are pretty big,” Owens said.
Truancy numbers are also way up this year, with 2.8 percent of students having missed at least three classes without an excuse from a parent. That’s in comparison to just 0.5 percent truancy last year. The bulk of absences, excused or unexcused, are coming from Pilarcitos High School, which is reporting chronic absenteeism and truancy rates hovering around 80 percent.
Owens, who is also the Pilarcitos principal, said it’s not uncommon for alternative education campuses to report high absenteeism rates. At Pilarcitos, Owens said many students come late to school every day. That’s because many Pilarcitos students also work part- or full-time jobs, are supporting their families, looking after siblings or have frequent medical appointments, for example. To Owens, knowing each student’s individual circumstance and working with them to be successful at school is more important than absenteeism rates.
“(Pilarcitos students) have a number of factors affecting their attendance that often are not in their control,” Owens said. “... The rules, we follow them, but I'm not going to discourage a student who is making progress and has all these other factors and tell them they can't be there due to truancy. I'm just not going to do that, it's just not fair.”
For the 48 students in the district’s independent study program, attendance means checking in with staff regularly, every day for elementary students. Owens said while in-person check-ins are the norm, the schools are allowing remote video check-ins for those who can’t make the in-person visits.
Another effect on attendance, Owens said, may be related to students’ mental health as they adjust to being back in class among their peers after more than a year at home. Owens said when a student starts to rack up unexcused absences, the district reaches out to their parents and works with families to understand why they are missing school.
“We’re not here to judge why they're gone, we’re just here to do whatever we can to remove the barriers to get them here,” Owens said.
Ultimately, truancy cases can go to the county and then the court system, but Owens said it’s rare for those cases to be processed in time or to be heard at all.
This year’s numbers only reflect the first few months of school, so Owens said it’s possible attendance rates will improve.
But he said he’s grateful that parents and students are taking COVID protocols seriously and staying cautious.
“I do feel, as the year goes on, and fingers crossed, we are able to not be as worried (about COVID-19), those numbers will change,” Owens said.
(3) comments
"Owens said that at Cabrillo students are missing school more often partly because parents are more likely to keep them home if they or a sibling feels sick or is waiting for a COVID-19 test result."
The parents aren't keeping the kids home in many of these cases, the school is. The schools are requiring a COVID test if a kid reports a headache.
Apples to oranges on several levels being reported here. Not really a great effort.
These numbers may be skewed as the district notified us that our kid was absent for 2 days when she wasn't..... I think there's some discrepancies in the numbers despite the covid precautions due to new systems and processes.
