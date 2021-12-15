A year after San Mateo County purchased the Coastside Inn to use as a transitional housing shelter and more than six months after the county engaged an independent organization to operate the shelter, Coast House, as it is now known, is near capacity and largely meeting the expectations of its advocates. Formerly unhoused people now live in 45 of the 52 rooms at the facility. The remaining rooms are still being upgraded to meet legal standards.
After purchasing the motel with federal CARES Act funds in December 2020, the county selected Peninsula-based LifeMoves to begin full operation of the facility in April. A community advisory committee including representatives from the community and from local organizations serving the homeless was also established. Coast House is the first and only homeless shelter on the San Mateo County coast.
LifeMoves reports that 19 households — a term the organization uses to designate the occupants of a room, whether a single person, couple or family — have already transitioned from Coast House into permanent housing elsewhere. To date, all occupants admitted to Coast House were previously living on the Coastside, with a majority coming from Half Moon Bay. Coast House serves only singles and couples because LifeMoves operates facilities for families in other parts of the county.
Admission to all shelter programs in the county is arranged through a “coordinated entry system” accessed at core service agencies located throughout the area, including three on
the Coastside. The operator of Coast House can refuse admission of a household but is not responsible for selecting candidates, thus no walk-up admissions are possible.
With the support of donors and volunteers, admitted residents are welcomed into rooms with new linens, towels and other amenities that, according to
Brian Greenberg, vice president for programs and services at LifeMoves, “make the space seem like a condo staged for sale.”
New residents then meet with staff to develop a case or treatment plan.
Greenberg describes the plan as “a roadmap for exiting homelessness.” A plan can involve help with services such as getting an ID and arranging health care. It also includes financial literacy training, assistance setting up a savings plan, and faith-based counseling when appropriate. Greenberg emphasizes that all LifeMoves services focus on the immediate goal of exiting homelessness. Residents must meet with staff at Coast House at least once each week, but most seek support more frequently.
LifeMoves also assists with finding permanent accommodations. The 19 households that passed through Coast House all moved away from the immediate area to communities where rents are lower. When residents leave the shelter they are invited to take the amenities from their Coast House room to their new homes.
Kerry Lobel, a member of the community advisory committee, is impressed with the work being done by LifeMoves and other stakeholders.
“The Coast House staff has really provided a safe space for our unhoused neighbors,” she said “They hold equal parts deep compassion for the residents as well as a deep focus on moving residents to permanent housing. It’s a complex balance and they do it beautifully.
“It has been tremendously moving to see the support for the shelter and the work at
Abundant Grace,” she said “Everyone [is] working together in a way that reflects the Coastside’s commitment to building a safe and supportive community for all.”
LifeMoves plans additional beautification of the site after the remaining rooms are ready for use.
(4) comments
If you want a detailed analysis of homeless programs, specifically including Bay Area "Housing First" shelters like the new HMB one, read the new book "San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities" by Michael Shellenberger. You will learn how such shelters enable drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness, and how they draw homeless people from other areas to the shelter in hopes of getting in.
You might also read the story in this week's Review about the 23 year old man found dead in his room in the HMB homeless shelter. What kills 23 year old men in their private hotel rooms?
This project was forced on HMB residents over their vehement and overwhelming objections. And we are just beginning to see the results.
You don't speak for this community. A book titled "San Fransicko" sounds like a book written for Bevis and or Butthead level thinkers. People who read book written by cable tv talking heads who shill outrage for a living, are hardly persuasive.
"To date, all occupants admitted to Coast House were previously living on the Coastside..."
Hahahhaaa, yeah, right. What, they were living on the Coastside for a week? Or, they were from Pacifica (sorry, Pacifica isn't part of what is considered "the Coastside")?
Hmbguy123 at a Zoom meeting in November, they were asked about that and refused to answer how many residents were from Pacifica--which data shows has more than twice as many homeless people as HMB. But they did clarify that the hotel takes residents from the northern county line to the southern county line. They also clarified that people from the Bayside could enter the shelter if there were not enough applicants from what they define as "the Coastside." Too bad the Zoom meeting, like the city council meetings at which this project was forced on HMB residents, was not publicized, otherwise they might have gotten some uncomfortable questions from HMB residents instead of the cheerleading that 99% of the apparently invited participants provided.
And oh yes--on the Zoom meeting, they twice refused to answer the question of whether any convicted sex offenders were living at the HMB shelter. (I tried to post the link to the Zoom video itself but the Review won't post links saying they "appear to be spam").
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.