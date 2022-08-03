Headlines blazing reports of crippling heat across the globe might make Coastsiders feel particularly lucky for their mild climate. However, historical data shows that heat is on the horizon.
While the last week of July is the hottest week of the year for many American locales, Bay Area heat does not typically hit its peak until later in the season, according to local meteorologist Jan Null. Half Moon Bay is particularly lagging. From 1991 to 2020, the city’s average peak temperature of 66.8 degrees fell on Oct. 6.
Climate change is leading to record-breaking temperatures around the world this summer, so temperature peaks are particularly brutal. Half Moon Bay’s peak, of course, is not one that sends AC units into high gear.
Inland cities like Redding, Fresno, Bakersfield, South Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs will hit their peak temperatures this week while cities along the California coast typically peak in temperature in late August or early September. San Francisco is the latest of all major cities, historically peaking in the last week of September.
The late-August, early-September highs are unique to the California coast. Other coastal cities, both in the
East and Northwest, have heat peaks around the same time as inland areas.
The phenomenon to blame is “upwelling.” That is when the wind blows warmer surface water away from shore and colder water from the deep rises to the surface, cooling off the air. Upwelling occurs most intensely on the West Coast between Mendocino and Santa Barbara. While the downside of upwelling is frigid, wetsuit-demanding water, the benefit is a robust marine ecosystem fueled by the nutrient-dense water that rises from the deep.
Coastsiders may recall when thermometers in Half Moon Bay hit 86 degrees — about 20 degrees higher than a typical annual peak temperature — on June 21. The temperature figures used to calculate average peaks are “normal averages,” which in meteorology are temperatures averaged from 30 years of data. The 86-degree day was a weather event, while the normal averages describe local climate.
Null has noticed the normal averages creeping up. The current batch of normal averages, calculated from data from 1991 to 2020, are about a degree or two higher than the normal averages from 1981 to 2010.
Although the Coastside has so far been spared from the blistering heat our neighbors increasingly experience, our climate is indeed changing.
